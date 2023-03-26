060322_gdr_ecubaseball-1.jpg

East Carolina's Josh Grosz pitches during a game last season. The junior went eight scoreless innings in Sunday's 5-0 win over George Mason, sealing the series sweep.

Josh Grosz was operating at peak efficiency on Sunday.

The East Carolina starter mowed down the George Mason lineup and pitched eight scoreless innings before lightning and thunder forced the tarp to be called onto the field and play halted after the top of the eighth.