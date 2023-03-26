Josh Grosz was operating at peak efficiency on Sunday.
The East Carolina starter mowed down the George Mason lineup and pitched eight scoreless innings before lightning and thunder forced the tarp to be called onto the field and play halted after the top of the eighth.
The game never restarted and the Pirates won, 5-0, behind a consistent peppering of offense and Grosz’s throwback outing. He worked fast, got ahead early in counts, and needed just 96 pitches. The junior right-hander allowed five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
“I didn't think Josh had his best stuff, man, but he pitched great,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “And that's the quality of a great pitcher is to be able to go out there and maneuver through a lineup and not give up any runs. It’s outstanding. His pitch count was low, so we just kept running him out there and he did a great job.”
It was the first complete game by an ECU pitcher since Gavin Williams tossed a seven-inning complete game in a run-rule win in 2021 against Memphis.
Grosz faced 26 batters and threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of them. He lowered his ERA to a team-best 1.82, and has allowed just one earned run over his past four outings spanning 26.2 innings.
Joey Berini provided early offense with an opposite-field solo home run to left in the bottom of the second inning. RBIs from Justin Wilcoxen and Alec Makarewicz made it 3-0 in the fourth inning, and Ryley Johnson’s fielder’s choice RBI in the sixth extended the lead to 4-0.
Josh Moylan, who sat the first two games, returned with some thump and blasted a home run to deep center in the seventh that sent ECU to a 5-0 lead.
“(Berini) got us going with an oppo taco and then we were just able to keep adding on runs,” Godwin said. “Moylan added the last one with another opposite field home run so that was good to see, just keeping adding runs. I thought we played good today.”
Konner Eaton pitched a season-long 5.0 innings for George Mason (11-12), The hard-throwing lefty struck out one batter and was tagged for eight hits and three earned runs.
The Pirates (19-5) have swept each of the past three weekend series, and have four series sweeps this season, not including taking both games against North Carolina earlier this season with the third scheduled to be made up on May 3.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart threw out a runner at the plate in the third inning to keep ECU ahead by one run. Wilcoxen threw out two runners stealing, and the Pirates got another out in a rundown between home and third as part of four outs on the basepaths by the aggressive Patriots.
“JC made a big throw to throw out a guy that would have made it 1-1 at the time, and Carter Cunningham made two diving plays out in right field late in the game to save baserunners which allowed us to keep leaving Grosz out there,” Godwin said. “So the defense has been outstanding.”
Wilcoxen had two hits and extended his hitting streak to seven games. Berini had a hit in all three games over the weekend and made several difficult plays with his glove at shortstop. Ryan McCrystal batted leadoff on Friday and Sunday and finished the weekend with four hits, including his first home run of the season.
Grosz’s outing was part of yet another strong pitching performance from the starters over the weekend. Working deep into games meant ECU didn’t have to call on its bullpen to handle many innings. Trey Yesavage went seven innings in Friday’s start and Willie Lumpkin and Danny Beal pitched one inning apiece.
Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman covered three innings and Landon Ginn pitched the ninth on Saturday after Carter Spivey’s five-inning start. Grosz pitching eight scoreless innings in the finale gave the bullpen a rest day.
“That's been something I just told the pitchers that, you know, stay patient because in the past we've had to use the bullpen a lot, especially last year,” Godwin said. “But we've got a lot of quality arms down there, especially with Willie being healthy and Landon Ginn coming back (Saturday). So the starters have just done a really good job. But you know how the midweek is, and you’ve got UNC Wilmington coming in here so there'll be a lot of opportunities for some of those relievers to throw.”