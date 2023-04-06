It’s never guaranteed that a baseball team’s offensive production will be synced up with a stellar pitching performance in a given game. For East Carolina, both parts tormented visiting Central Florida over the course of two games on Thursday.
The Pirates got strong outings from two starting pitchers on short rest, and the lineup slugged its way to a doubleheader sweep of the Knights in an American Athletic Conference series that began a day early due to a wet weekend weather forecast.
The series finale was set for noon on Friday.
Trey Yesavage took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a 17-7, run-rule win in Game 1, and Game 2 starter Carter Spivey took a no-hitter into the fifth as ECU rolled up an 11-5 win in the second game.
“Yesavage and Spivey were really good early and gave us a chance offensively to get our feet underneath us and our offense was outstanding,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “They've got a really good offense as you guys can see, they've hit a lot of home runs and no lead is safe, but I thought our pitching was good enough. But offensively, I just thought we were just really, really tough up and down the lineup.”
Alec Makarewicz went 7-for-8 in the series with a double and a triple and he finished with six RBIs. Josh Moylan hit a double and a home run and collected five RBIs, while Joey Berini’s power seems to be increasing after he tagged a long home run to right and added a triple.
“Sometimes you can see the ball a little bit better and it was one of those days for me,” said Makarewicz, the Pirates’ third baseman. “I was just grinding while I was hot and not trying to do too much.”
Justin Wilcoxen extended his hitting streak to 14 games, going a combined 2-for-5 in the doubleheader. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit a run-scoring triple in the first game, before exiting early in Game 2 after fouling off a pitch to his groin area.
The sophomore doubled over in pain on two different occasions, and his status for Friday is in doubt.
ECU (23-8) scored 28 runs, with 19 coming off UCF starters Ruddy Gomez and Jacob Marlowe. Gomez, the Game 1 starter, allowed 12 runs (eight earned), while Marlowe was tagged for seven earned runs over a combined 6.1 innings.
“We really haven't changed much of the approach, we just got a little bit tougher on everybody,” Makarewicz said. “Just holding up the standard a little bit. So that's kind of been the little difference for us right there.”
ECU erupted for nine runs in the second inning of Game 2. It was the most runs in an inning all season by the Pirates, who sent 13 batters to the plate. That barrage was enough to win, and the pitching brought it home as Zach Root and Danny Beal covered the final three innings.
Yesavage’s performance in the first game ushered in feelings that something special was unfolding on the field. The right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and was thoroughly dominating a potent UCF lineup that entered with 51 home runs on the season.
Yesavage, throwing a day earlier than usual and after throwing a season-high 115 pitches in a road start at Houston less than a week ago, issued a two-out walk, then surrendered three consecutive home runs that allowed the Knights to climb within 12-4. UCF cut it to 12-7 with three runs in the seventh.
ECU responded with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to force the run-rule victory.
“No one really said anything,” Makarewicz said of the pitchers working on no-hitters. “I really wasn't trying to look out there at the scoreboard, I was trying to keep making plays for them.”
Spivey turned in a quality start and was just as dominant. He had a no-hitter working into the fifth, and it wasn’t until a hard-hit grounder to the left of Jacob Starling at second that he allowed his first base hit. Spivey collected six strikeouts and allowed three hits and two runs over six innings.
The right-hander said that he had four pitches working and that allowed him to live in the strike zone.
“Just threw a lot of strikes,” Spivey said. “I had four pitches working for me today, and just tried to trust my defense as much as possible.
Spivey’s shutout bid ended when he allowed a two-out home run in the sixth. Spivey was pitching on two days' rest, but not having to throw toward his upper limit of pitches — 77 in his most recent outing — helped with his stamina.
“Honestly not too much,” he said of how pitching on short rest affected his outing. “I did start getting a little fatigued there toward the end but it’s pretty much the same deal as always.”
Spivey’s coach likened his start to the workload he took on last season as a premier reliever out of the bullpen.
“He threw (77) pitches last weekend, but it was like a long relief appearance for him from last year,” Godwin said. “So he did a really good job. He said he felt good. And even (Josh) Grosz, if it looked like it was going to be a total rain out, Grosz was going to be available in the bullpen today. So he felt good, too.”