A busy week for the East Carolina baseball team continues on Friday as Saint Mary’s College visits for a three-game series.
The Pirates played games on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and, with this upcoming series, will play five games in six days. Friday’s first pitch was moved up to 3 p.m. to get ahead of a poor evening weather forecast.
ECU (7-6) got a long look at its bullpen last weekend as relief arms pitched at least six innings in all three games at the LeClair Classic. Skylar Brooks, Garrett Saylor, Carter Spivey and Danny Beal all looked strong. Ryder Giles earned a seven-out save, and Nick Logusch threw well. And after being hit hard early this season, high-leverage left-hander C.J. Mayhue picked up his first save on Wednesday.
As starters continue to build endurance and search for consistency, Cliff Godwin said that the weekend rotation would continue to include Josh Grosz, who made his first start of the season on Saturday against Michigan. The sophomore looked dominant at times and featured a fastball that touched 95 mph, while sitting 93-94.
The Pirates are still without preseason All-American pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who hasn’t played yet this season. When asked about the starter’s status, Godwin didn’t offer any new information.
“No clarity at this moment,” the Pirates coach said on Sunday. “He will not pitch on Friday this week. The guys that are playing, that’s what I want to talk about and they’re doing a great job.”
The Gaels (12-1) will test ECU’s pitching this weekend as they have scored 131 runs this season, good for 10 runs per game. Their first loss of the season came on Sunday to UC Riverside, but they got back into the win column with a victory at Sacramento State on Tuesday.
Ryan Taurek has started the Friday games for SMC. The junior (1-0) has allowed four earned runs over 12.0 innings with 16 strikeouts. He has allowed just two extra-base hits this season.
ECU will likely see Owen Cuffe on Saturday. The sophomore didn’t allow a run in his first two starts, but was tagged for three runs on Saturday against UC Riverside. He’s thrown 12.0 innings with 13 strikeouts. Cuffe’s control has been a problem early with 11 walks.
Conner Roberts, the Gaels’ Sunday starter, has good stuff which has contributed to 20 strikeouts over 14.0 innings. He has been hit around a bit, however, and has allowed three home runs and seven earned runs.
Grad student Jackson Hulett has made three starts this season with two appearances out of the pen. Hulett has tossed a team-high 16.1 innings.
First baseman Christian Almanza leads the Gaels at the plate with 22 hits and three home runs. Gavin Napier has 21 hits and three triples. Catcher Nathan Chong is off to a ridiculous start to the season with a .567 batting average, to go with seven doubles, three triples and two home runs.
SMC loves to run and has shown aggressiveness on the basepaths under coach Greg Moore. The Gaels are 38-for-45 in stolen-base attempts, which is just under 3.5 attempts per game.
Moore, in his third season, has ramped up the Gaels’ running game in every season since he took over for Rob Miller at the end of the 2019 season.
Moore’s Gaels were 53-for-76 a year ago, and are well above that pace this year. SMC ran 51 times in 2019.
Depending on situations, the Gaels could test the Pirates’ defense often as slowing down the running game has been an issue for ECU. Opponents are 23-of-26 this season, just under two stolen bases per game.