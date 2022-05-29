An American Athletic Conference tournament championship is the latest title claimed by the East Carolina baseball team following the Pirates’ 6-1 win over Houston on Sunday.
The Pirates earned the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, which begins this weekend following a selection show on Monday. The Pirates (42-18) have won 18 consecutive games, riding a streak that began more than a month ago.
This was ECU’s third tournament title, with previous wins coming in 2015 and 2018. The Pirates swept their way to the title this season by winning each of their four games.
They scored early against the Cougars to capture the title behind yet another production-filled game from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, the ECU freshman who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. He hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first, then collected his four RBI of the game in the third with a single that scored Bryson Worrell.
It is the first time a true freshman has won the award. Jenkins-Cowart went 5-for-16 with 10 RBIs and three home runs.
Jacob Starling had a two-run double in the third to push the Pirates’ lead to 6-0. ECU pitching was able to make that lead stand by scattering six hits with 11 strikeouts. Starter C.J. Mayhue went three scoreless, followed by 3.2 innings from Josh Grosz.
Grosz only ran into trouble when he allowed a two-out double to Ian McMillan in the seventh. McMillan came around to score on a single off reliever Trey Yesavage.