For the second straight game the East Carolina baseball team used a big third inning to pick up a home win.
The Pirates scored five runs in the third and the ECU pitching held off a late VCU rally to earn a 7-5 win on Saturday. The victory clinched the series win and the Pirates will try for a sweep on Sunday for the first time this season.
This is ECU's second series win against the same team. The Pirates also collected a three-game sweep of the LeClair Classic earlier in the season against a trio of different opponents.
“Clinching a series has been a struggle at times and this is the first time we’ve had a chance to clinch a series playing the same team,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “Against a VCU team that was hot. They came in and won eight straight before (Friday).”
The Pirates’ Game 1 win on Friday was kickstarted by a five-run third. In similar fashion on Saturday, the Pirates sent nine batters to plate in the big inning. ECU led by as many as 7-0, before the Rams scored one run in the sixth and eighth innings, and scored three more in the top of the ninth when Tyler Locklear hit a three-run home run off ECU’s Carter Spivey.
Locklear, who Godwin called one of the best hitters in the country, now has eight home runs on the season.
The Pirates were prepared for the Rams’ late push by scoring seven runs in the first four innings. The second time through the order has been a key moment of late for the ECU lineup, which has pounced on starting pitching.
VCU starting pitcher Mason Delane left the game in the third after being hit by a comebacker off the bat of Zach Agnos. Delane was in trouble beforehand, however, as he allowed five earned runs and four hits over 2.2 innings.
Josh Moylan continued to produce for the Pirates. After going 2-for-4 on Saturday which included a hard-hit double to right, the first baseman has five hits over the past three games. He entered the week 3-for-39.
Moylan finished with two RBI and was one of three players to record multiple hits, as Bryson Worrell and Lane Hoover each collected a pair of hits at the top of the order.
Ryder Giles made the start on the mound and was able to preserve his unscathed earned run average with four scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out two, and exited after throwing 53 pitches with a 7-0 lead.
“I think at the end of the day it’s a mindset thing and going out there not overcomplicating it and keep it simple,” Giles said. “If you throw strikes and have a defense like ours, usually good things are going to happen. If you fill up the zone, you put yourself in a good chance to be successful.”
Giles has not allowed a run in 14.0 innings. He was making his second start of the season — both coming this week — as he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in a road start on Tuesday against UNC Wilmington. The Pirates’ normal starting shortstop, Giles said that the most difficult part of starting has been figuring out what to do with himself before the games.
“The hardest thing is before the game trying to find something to do,” he said. “I don’t go through the normal starters routine. Luckily today I was able to watch some golf and kind of relax my mind and go out there.”
He threw a combined 105 pitches and allowed four hits over the two starts. His success has placed him in the conversation as an option to make routine weekend starts.
Or appearances on the mound whenever the Pirates need a different look.
“Super proud of him at a time when we need guys to show consistency on the mound he has given us a lot of consistency over the last few weeks," Godwin said. "I wouldn't doubt anything for Ryder. Ryder’s ready to pitch whenever he’s fresh in any role that we have."