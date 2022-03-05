The East Carolina baseball team was about as on-brand as it could have been on Friday.
Bryson Worrell led off the game for the Pirates with a bunt single, and that tactic proved to be the winning formula in a 5-4 win over Indiana State during the Keith LeClair Classic.
“We’re just competitors,” ECU’s Zach Agnos said. “Grimy, gritty players. That’s what we preach and it showed today because we didn’t have our best punch.”
ECU (4-5) took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth by scoring two runs on bunt singles from Ryder Giles and Agnos. Giles broke a 3-3 tie with a bunt single that scored Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, who led off the inning with a single and took third on a Carter Cunningham single to right.
Agnos came up later in the inning with two outs and the bases loaded. Both Agnos and coach Cliff Godwin noticed the Sycamores’ third baseman playing behind the bag, and the duo took advantage. Agnos dropped down a bunt up toward third base and Cunningham raced home to push the lead to 5-3.
The RBI proved important as Indiana State (5-3) scored one run in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t do any more damage against an ECU bullpen that has been formidable over the past week.
“I looked at the third baseman and he was kind of in left field,” Agnos said. “And Coach (Jeff) Palumbo has us rep it hundreds of times a week. Before we do our hitting, we're bunting. I just thought, get it down on the third-base side with a little bit of pace and it's going to be a hit and an RBI, more importantly.”
Jake Kuchmaner, who had started ECU’s last two Saturday games, got the start on Friday on short rest. He didn’t have his best stuff, yet gave the Pirates a chance. He earned a no-decision, and allowed three runs (two earned), six hits and had four strikeouts.
Kuchmaner gave up a solo home run in the third when he tried to get inside on the Sycamores’ Randall Diaz. The Indiana State third baseman turned on the fastball and lifted it over the wall in left. Kuchmaner ran into trouble in the fourth, which prompted Carter Spivey to enter in relief with the bases loaded and no outs.
Spivey was coming off a strong outing on Sunday against North Carolina when he threw 4.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. He was sharp again and the ball never left the infield, but Indiana State scored two runs on a putout and a fielder’s choice to tie the score at 3-3.
“Kuch, on a day's short rest, his stuff wasn’t as good as normal, but he gave us a shot to win,” Godwin said. “And just everybody behind him gave us a shot. Getting out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs and just giving up two, anytime we do that, that’s a win.”
Garrett Saylor, who made two Friday starts for the Pirates, was next out of the pen and took over in the top of the fifth. He struck out four of the six batters he faced. Saylor had trouble with the movement on his fastball in his two starts this season, which led to allowing nine earned runs.
Saylor, in his 1.1 innings on Friday, looked like he fixed those issues. Indiana State had no chance, as his fastball didn’t drift into the middle of the zone and instead stayed inside against right-handed batters and danced away from lefties.
“It looked better,” Godwin said of the pitch. “Definitely to that last left-handed hitter, it was doing what it needed to do.”
Indiana State cut its deficit to 5-4 in the seventh, and didn’t score again as Skylar Brooks dominated the final two innings to earn his second save of the season.
A former two-way player, Brooks was moved to the pitching side full time. He struck out four and allowed one hit. It was his first time pitching more than two-thirds of an inning this season.
“Just being able to focus on that one thing and not having to worry about hitting or anything else like that has paid off,” Brooks said. “Mindset, too. I think of myself as a pretty competitive guy, so just working on my stuff (has helped).”
ECU pitching recorded 13 strikeouts in the win.
Josh Grosz will make his first start of the season for the Pirates on Saturday against Michigan.
Michigan 7, Maryland 4
The Wolverines won the opening game of the Classic on Friday.
Michigan (7-3) will play East Carolina at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in what will be a homecoming of sorts for Michigan coaches Erik Bakich and Nick Schnabel, both of whom played under coach Keith LeClair at East Carolina with Godwin.
Bakich earned his 300th win when the Wolverines defeated Maryland, and did so by scoring the final seven runs of the game.
“I get chills when I talk about those guys because they are my best friends,” Godwin said. “Happy for Erik to get his 300th here at Clark-LeClair, that’s special. It'll be a good time tomorrow.”
No. 21 Maryland (8-1) suffered its first loss of the season.