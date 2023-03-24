Trey Yesavage turned in another overpowering start on the mound and East Carolina broke open the game in the middle innings to earn an 11-3 win over visiting George Mason on Friday.
ECU (17-5) has not lost a Friday game all season. It was an odd game, too, as coach Cliff Godwin watched from the team room while serving a one-game suspension following an ejection at the conclusion of Wednesday’s game against Campbell.
Godwin said he watched the game with Josh Moylan, who was also suspended due to an ejection, on the ESPN+ broadcast. Jeff Palumbo handled the head coaching responsibilities.
“Yeah it was definitely awkward. It's actually more stressful when you’re watching on TV because it's a little bit delayed,” Godwin said. “Me and Josh were in the team room watching it, I kept my game chart like I normally do and I’m just proud of our guys, our coaching staff, everybody did a great job and players played great.”
Yesavage went 7.0 innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts. He improved to 4-0 on the season after allowing three earned runs and two walks.
Yesavage first walk of the game came with two outs in the top of the sixth, and it was the first free pass he issued since walking a Liberty batter in the top of the second inning on March 10.
“It’s huge,” Godwin said of Yesavage’s ability to win games to begin a series. “I mean, he's gonna take you deep into games, he's got strikeout ability. I actually thought he was better early tonight than he was late, which has kind of been the other way early in the season. But he gives us a chance to win every time he goes out there.”
Yesavage now has 54 strikeouts against eight walks this season.
Lane Hoover hit his second career home run, and his first at Clark-LeClair Stadium in a pinch-hit appearance in the bottom of the eighth inning.
He senior homered on a 1-1 count, and his deep blast to left field was a no-doubter. Hoover was emotional talking about that home run after the game. Hoover said that his grandfather is sick, and that the two spoke before the game.
So to be able to round the bases for the first time at home was a special moment for the fifth-year senior.
“Oh man, it feels good,” Hoover said. “It’s a little bit of an emotional one. My grandpa’s got, I don't know how much longer, probably a few days. So I know he's watching over me tonight and that one was for him.
“It was awesome. I was talking to him today and praying with him, and he’s giving me peace. So It was awesome, it felt really good.“
George Mason starter Ben Shields entered the game with a 4-0 record in five starts and looked every bit the ace early in the game, but ECU grinded at-bats and got to him in the sixth.
The Pirates broke open the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Patriots (11-10) tied the score at 2-2 in the top half of the frame.
Joey Berini moved runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt, and George Mason opted to intentionally walk Carter Cunningham to load the bases. The decision ended up haunting the Patriots as Shields lost command of the strike zone.
He hit Alec Makarewicz with a pitch on a full count to bring in a run, and then Shields walked Ryley Johnson on five pitches as ECU took a 4-2 lead. The Patriots went to their bullpen and Ryan McCrystal cleared the bases and pushed the lead to 7-2 with a three-run double to the right-field corner.
McCrystal said he was looking for something up in the zone and pounced on the second pitch of the at-bat.
“So the report had it as the guy sinks his fastball,” McCrystal said. “And so obviously I wanted to avoid swinging at a fastball down because I’m not the quickest guy so double play is definitely in order, so just looking for something up.
“The first basketball is down and it's a good take even though it was a strike. And then the next one, he kind of spun a slider up a little bit and I was able to put a good swing on it.”
The Pirates scored five runs in the inning despite collecting just one hit. Including the intentional walk, Shields walked three batters and hit two more.
George Mason’s Connor Dykstra had two RBIs, including a solo home run to lead off the third and an RBI groundout in the seventh. The Patriots also scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
ECU added two runs in the seventh on a two-run double from Cunningham, and Hoover two-run homer.
The Pirates continue the series at 4 p.m. on Saturday.