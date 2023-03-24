Trey Yesavage turned in another overpowering start on the mound and East Carolina broke open the game in the middle innings to earn an 11-3 win over visiting George Mason on Friday.

ECU (17-5) has not lost a Friday game all season. It was an odd game, too, as coach Cliff Godwin watched from the team room while serving a one-game suspension following an ejection at the conclusion of Wednesday’s game against Campbell.