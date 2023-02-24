A record crowd of 6,003 in Clark-LeClair Stadium on Friday night saw a February college baseball game worthy of the postseason.
The visiting North Carolina Tar Heels rode starting pitcher Max Carlson to a commanding 3-0 lead after seven innings as Carlson dueled with ECU right-hander Trey Yesavage in the opening game of a modified three-game series, and UNC appeared headed for a routine victory.
But in the bottom of the eighth with Carlson in the dugout, the Pirates started hammering the ball all over the yard and they didn't stop until they were in the lead for good in an eventual 6-5 thriller for ECU (4-1).
The hosts batted around the order and scored all six of their runs in the eighth on six hits and worked deep into the UNC bullpen in the process.
With one out in the bottom of the frame, ECU scored two runs on consecutive RBI doubles by 8 and 9 hitters Josh Moylan and Joey Berini, quickly making it a one-run game at 3-2 and whipping the previously pensive crowd into a frenzy.
Still with only one out in the eighth, UNC reliever Cameron Padgett then booted a ground ball off the bat of Lane Hoover to allow the tying run to speed to the plate. Jacob Starling then brought the house down with a two-out, two-run single to right that made it 5-3 Pirates.
"That was probably one of the craziest games I've ever been a part of," Starling said. "The fans were amazing. We knew we were never out of the game. Trey gave us an amazing performance and we knew we were going to get the bats rolling once we got the starter out of there.
"This is what you dream of. We've prepared for these moments, so when the time comes we're all ready."
Before they were done in the inning, the Pirates got what proved a vital insurance tally on Luke Nowak's RBI single that made it 6-3.
ECU freshman pitcher Zach Root then took the hill in the ninth and allowed consecutive run-scoring doubles by Vance Honeycutt and Mac Horvath to make it 6-5. With two out and the tying run 90 feet from the plate for the Tar Heels (4-2), Root forced a fly out to end the game.
"Great crowd, but I told the guys before the game, you've got to get them in the game and we didn't them in the game until the eighth inning." ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. "Carlson, he deserved better. The kid pitched his tail off. For two years in a row, we haven't had an answer for him. He was great. Thank God they went to the bullpen."
Carlson used an up, up and away off-speed pitch mixed with a fastball to riddle the Pirates for seven scoreless innings. That countered the career-high eight strikeouts from ECU starter Yesavage, who allowed only Jackson Van de Brake's solo home run in the top of the third and kept the Pirates in the hunt for six complete innings.
"He had to be special tonight or we weren't going to have any chance at winning the game," Godwin said of Yesavage.
The Pirates managed just two hits, both singles, through seven innings against Carlson, who struck out nine in that time. He sent the Pirates down in order in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings.
The Tar Heels' 1-0 lead stood until the top of the seventh when UNC No. 9 hitter Colby Wilkerson belted a two-run double into the left-center field gap off Pirate reliever Tyler Bradt to make it 3-0 UNC.
Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman only threw 0.2 innings for the Pirates but earned the pitching win.
Godwin lauded the crowd for doing its share in creating a veritable madhouse in the late innings as the Pirates steadily took over the game.
"That's what Clark-LeClair and The Jungle will do to you if you can get them into it," he said. "We're never out of the game when we're playing at home in front of our home crowd, and we wouldn't have won the game today without our fans."
The series will continue at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Chapel Hill after Saturday's second slated home game for ECU was wiped out by the wet Saturday forecast. A makeup date for that game has not yet been announced.