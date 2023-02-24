A record crowd of 6,003 in Clark-LeClair Stadium on Friday night saw a February college baseball game worthy of the postseason.

The visiting North Carolina Tar Heels rode starting pitcher Max Carlson to a commanding 3-0 lead after seven innings as Carlson dueled with ECU right-hander Trey Yesavage in the opening game of a modified three-game series, and UNC appeared headed for a routine victory.