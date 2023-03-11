Playing five games in five days is a tough test for any college pitching staff. East Carolina’s exam began with playing two midweek games, before hosting Liberty for three games over the weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Pirates proved resilient by having their starting pitchers cover the bulk of the innings as Trey Yesavage, Carter Spivey and Josh Grosz all went six innings in their respective starts against the Flames, a feat last accomplished in March of 2019.