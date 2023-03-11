Playing five games in five days is a tough test for any college pitching staff. East Carolina’s exam began with playing two midweek games, before hosting Liberty for three games over the weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Pirates proved resilient by having their starting pitchers cover the bulk of the innings as Trey Yesavage, Carter Spivey and Josh Grosz all went six innings in their respective starts against the Flames, a feat last accomplished in March of 2019.
On the backs of strong starting pitching and disciplined approaches at the plate all across the lineup, ECU won both games of Saturday’s doubleheader and swept the three-game series. ECU won, 10-2 in the first game and returned to lay a 13-1 win in the second game to finish off a 5-0 week.
“It was important because you know we used a lot of pitching in the midweek,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “Willie Lumpkin’s got some arm soreness and you know we were a little bit thin in the bullpen, but our starting pitching was outstanding.”
Josh Grosz recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed two hits and one run over six innings in a Game 2 win to improve to 2-0 on the season. Carter Spivey earned the win in Game 1 and improved to 1-1. He allowed seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings. Erik Ritchie pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Jaden Winter tossed a scoreless ninth.
Grosz took the long view when asked about how starters pitching deep into games can help a pitching staff as a whole.
“Anytime you could save the bullpen, it's huge down the stretch,” he said. “You know, you watch us these past past two years, our bullpen’s gassed when it comes down to June. And so anytime you can save their arms now, it helps out in the long run.”
ECU pitching recorded 19 strikeouts in the second game, tying a school record, as Merritt Beeker, Garrett Saylor and Tyler Bradt combined for eight more punchouts.
On offense, the Pirates drew 15 walks as the Liberty pitching staff struggled to find the strike zone all series. The Flames issued a whopping 34 walks over the three games.
The Pirates used a disciplined approach at the plate all weekend, allowing Liberty pitchers to weave themselves into trouble. Leadoff batter Luke Nowak walked in all five of his plate appearances, and those five walks in a single game matched the school record set in 1985.
“We just talk about being selective in the zone and whatever our approach is on any given day,” Godwin said. “Nowak’s got a really good eye. Obviously he walked five times today and I think he only swung the bat twice out of all of his at-bats. But just making them come across the plate, that's what our objective is.”
The 15 walks drawn by the ECU batters tied the single-game school record set in March 2010 against N.C. Central. Finding a way to be in swing mode and remain aggressive, while also knowing that the Flames pitching had a knack for not being able to find the plate in the series, was a balancing act for the ECU batters.
“They do a good job in our hitters’ meetings of talking about our approach with everybody,” third baseman Alec Makarewicz said. “So I think as a whole, like one through nine, we just put so much pressure on the pitcher that we are creating a lot of walks.”
Makarewicz had three RBIs and went 4-for-4 with two home runs in Game 1. Both of Makarewicz’s home runs came while batting right-handed, after the switch hitter spent the first 12 games of the season only batting from the left side.
Makarewicz hit a solo home run in the second inning, and later added a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Pirates’ lead to 8-1. He also had two singles and a walk while reaching base in all five plate appearances.
“It was a gametime decision,” Makarewicz said of batting right-handed. “I’ve been talking with Coach, like what I feel comfortable with. So that’s kind of what we’ve been doing, but I’ve been healthy and I’m just trying to stay healthy because I’ve been injured in the preseason.”
The Pirates (12-3) outscored the Flames (7-8) 30-5 over the weekend and were able to play most of their roster by the end of the lopsided wins.
The Pirates got a good look sophomore Ryan McCrystal, who started at catcher in Game 2 of the doubleheader, spelling starter Justin Wilcoxen who started the previous 14 games this season. McCrystal went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Also, freshman catcher Nick DeLisi recorded his first collegiate hit, a single in the bottom of the eighth, after he replaced McCrystal in the seventh inning.
ECU has two days off before starting another five-game week. The Pirates travel to play UNC Wilmington on Tuesday, and host William and Mary on Wednesday. They will begin a three-game weekend series against Missouri State beginning March 17.