If you had East Carolina getting its best pitching performances from middle infielders over the past two games, come on down. Your table is ready.
After shortstop Ryder Giles shined in starting Tuesday’s win with three-plus scoreless innings, second baseman Zach Agnos came on in relief to put out a five-alarm fire on Wednesday in a 7-6 win over visiting Elon.
Agnos took over on the mound in the seventh inning in the middle of an at-bat with the bases loaded, tasked with protecting a two-run lead. He couldn’t finish off his inherited at-bat that began with a two-ball count, and the walk cut the Pirates’ lead to one.
But Agnos brought a firehose in the form of a low-90s fastball with command and shut the door on the Phoenix. Agnos struck out the next four batters and went back out for the ninth. A leadoff single broke the strikeout streak, but Agnos got Will Vergantino to strike out swinging before being lifted for Carter Spivey.
Spivey recorded the final two outs to pick up the save to send ECU (12-10) to its second-straight win. Agnos earned the win, the first of his career.
“I usually throw a lot of changeups,” Agnos said. “I thought I was just coming in throwing changeups and I just kept seeing fastball, fastball, like, ‘Dude, this is awesome.’ I haven’t done this in a while. I haven’t done this since high school when I pitched. It was just awesome because I’m up there like, ‘You hit it, I’m throwing it. You hit it.’”
Agnos was the most successful pitcher of the nine to throw for ECU. He got five outs — all strikeouts — and allowed one single. His steady stream of fastballs in the zone was just what ECU needed.
Wednesday’s game was a prime example of a college baseball midweek bullpen game. Both teams had their respective relievers on high alert, and for good reason: they combined to use 16 pitchers.
Pirate pitching issued nine walks and Elon had had two more runners reach base via hit by pitch. The 11 free passes helped the Phoenix offense directly as two runs in the seventh scored on bases-loaded walks.
ECU, meanwhile, didn't draw a walk all game and instead used 13 hits to produce seven runs. And it needed each one to hold off the Phoenix who pressured with a runner in scoring in six straight innings
It wasn't until Agnos took over on the mound in the seventh that the Pirates were able to take control of the game. The third-year player provided strikes and challenged whatever aggressiveness remained in a Phoenix lineup that was rewarded for its restraint all game.
“I like to put people in the game that can throw strikes,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “So if Zach can throw strikes like Ryder can throw strikes, then you will see more of him.
“It’s amazing. When you’re a position player you’re not afraid. You know how tough it is to hit so you just go after hitters and Zach was tremendous today. You’re talking about a guy who doesn’t throw bullpens and just goes out there.”
Agnos threw 21 of his 31 pitches for strikes and worked just one three-ball count.
"I kind of take after Jake a little bit. I kind of get angry on the mound," Agnos said of his older brother and pitcher in the Yankees' farm system. "Bulldog mentality 24/7. I’m going to throw my best stuff at you and you have to hit it."
Danny Beal started for the Pirates and worked two scoreless innings before running into trouble when he plunked Connor Coolahan to open the Elon third. It was the first of four at-bats that ended with either a hit-by-pitch or a walk for the Phoenix shortstop.
One more walk and a groundout led ECU's Trey Yesavage to take over for Beal in a tough spot with one out and two runners in scoring position.
Throwing 94 mph on his fastball, the freshman struck out the first batter he faced but couldn’t escape the inning unscathed as Elon’s Luke Stephenson blasted a three-run home run to left to take a 3-2 lead.
The ECU offense was up to the task and quickly tied the score with a solo home run from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart in the third. The long home run to right field was the freshman’s third on this season. All of his homers have come in the past seven games.
Jacob Starling added a single in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to four games. The second baseman recovered from a broken leg suffered during the summer and was playing his sixth game of the season on Wednesday.
He has produced right away, with four hits and four runs scored in the past three games. Starling even hit the first home run of his career, a two-run blast in the sixth inning that proved to be the game-winner as it pushed ECU’s lead to 7-4.
The Pirates also enjoyed a promising performance from Josh Moylan, who went 2-for-4 and smacked a home run that pounded the scoreboard in right-center field.
He opened the bottom of the second with a hard double down the right-field line. The hit was his first since March 5 against Michigan (a home run), and it snapped an 0-for-11 stretch at the plate.
Rain fell for the final three innings, and it seemed fitting that the game ended as quirky as it lived with an odd double play of a strikeout and batter interference.
Just like Agnos expected, probably.
“I always go into the games expecting the craziest thing to happen,” he said.