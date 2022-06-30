East Carolina head baseball coach Cliff Godwin gives East Carolina’s Bryson Worrell a low-five on his way from third base to home during a Greenville Regional game against Coastal Carolina at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Monday, June 6.
East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin routinely said that his team was playing with house money as the Pirates entered the postseason. After all, it took some time for the Pirates to match the preseason Top-15 hype.
They played around .500 for the first month and a half of the season. Yet once April arrived and the weather warmed, so did the Pirates.
There wasn’t much losing to be had after that as ECU stormed its way into the postseason and earned the No. 8 national seed, which allowed the Pirates to host the Greenville Regional and the Greenville Super Regional for the first time on campus.
Fans will remember the team’s 20-game winning streak that began on April 29 against Cincinnati and lasted until the third game of the Greenville Regional. The streak carried the Pirates to a regular season American Athletic Conference championship, an AAC tournament sweep, and into the driver’s seat of the regional round with back-to-back wins over Coppin State and Virginia.
ECU rallied to win the regional over Coastal Carolina on the final day, then battered Texas to win the opening game of the super regional. The Pirates went on to finish 46-21, collecting the second-most wins under Godwin. This team went farther than the 2019 team that finished with 47 wins.
The Pirates’ three seniors, Ben Newton, Bryson Worrell and Jake Kuchmaner, helped foster a winning clubhouse and instilled confidence in a talented team that just needed to believe. That confidence only grew as the Pirates bore down on the postseason.
The way a walkoff single on the final day of the regular season sent players spilling onto the field in celebration was a signal that more was to come. The way shortstop Zach Agnos slid over to the mound and closed on a regional win over Virginia, surrounded by cheers from 5,603 fans under the lights, was a moment built for fairy tales.
That ECU finished one win away from reaching the College World Series during a season that began where reaching Omaha seemed further than a plane ride is a remarkable accomplishment.
And in a season filled with fond memories, the way the 2022 Pirates overcame every hurdle to come together as a team is what will be remembered for a lifetime.