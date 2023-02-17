...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ECU's Carter Cunningham makes the grab at the wall during the game against Bryant Saturday afternoon at Clark Le-Clair Stadium.
East Carolina's season-opening baseball game against George Washington on Friday was postponed due to poor field conditions.
The game will be made up at 1 p.m. on Saturday as part of a doubleheader. Game 2 will follow 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The three-game series will conclude with a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.
ECU players took the field on Friday, before heavy rain sent the players off the field. Pirates' starting pitcher Carter Spivey took the mound but did not throw any warmup pitches.
The team put the tarp on the field and waited about 20 minutes before the rain stopped. When the covering was removed, it was clear that the infield had taken on a bunch of water and numerous puddles could be seen near shortstop, second base and first base.