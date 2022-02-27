ECU baseball series finale with North Carolina delayed to 6 p.m. By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer Feb 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save East Carolina's baseball game on Sunday against North Carolina has been delayed and will now begin at 6 p.m. due to weather.The final game of the three-game series between the Pirates and Tar Heels will be played in Greenville inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. UNC won the first two games.ECU plans to start freshman Jake Hunter on the mound. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baseball Series Sport North Carolina Finale Game Clark-leclair Stadium Unc Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.