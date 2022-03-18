The East Carolina baseball team found its power stroke and sprayed hits all over the field on Friday as the entire lineup was involved during the series opener against College of Charleston.
For all of the offensive heavy lifting to pay off, however, the Pirates will have to wait another day. The game was suspended with ECU leading 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh due to rain in Charleston, S.C.
The game will pick up with the Cougars batting with one out in their half of the inning, with runners on first and third.
ECU opened the scoring by plating three unearned runs against Cougars’ starter Ty Good. A passed ball allowed Ryder Giles to score in the third for a 1-0 lead, and the Pirates took advantage of more sloppy defense in the fourth when Zach Agnos scored from first on a throwing error after a Cam Clonch single.
Clonch moved all the way to third on the error, and later scored on Ben Newton sacrifice bunt to extend the Pirates’ lead to 3-1.
Then the Pirates really got going in the fifth. ECU hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the inning. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart got it started by hitting a two-run home run on an 0-2 pitch. Alec Makarewicz was next, as he launched a home run on the first pitch of the at-bat.
For Jenkins-Cowart, it was his second homer in three games. He extended his hitting streak to four games, wasting no time between streaks as a seven-game string just ended. Makarewicz’s blast gives him four on the season, which leads the team.
Every one of ECU’s starters contributed offensively. Seven different players had at least one hit, and those who didn’t — Giles and Newton — either scored a run or collected an RBI. ECU had 10 hits by the time the game was suspended in the seventh.
And while the bats provided plenty of offense, ECU enjoyed another solid start from Jake Kuchmaner, who was making his third consecutive Friday start. Kuchmaner hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any start this season, and that streak continued on Friday.
The left-hander allowed two earned runs in five innings while striking out three. He issued one walk, and gave up a pair of doubles while limiting damage despite seven hits.
The Cougars scored one run in the third inning and one run in the fourth. College of Charleston pushed two runs across in the third with two singles following a one-out double. In the fourth, the Cougars used an RBI single to plate a leadoff double.
Kuchmaner handed the game off to Garrett Saylor in the sixth. Saylor walked the first two batters of the inning before striking out three straight to end the frame.
Before the rain washed out the rest of the game, the Cougars opened their half of the seventh by getting two runners on base. A throwing error allowed Donald Hansis to reach base, and he took advantage of the slippery conditions and moved over to third on a wild pitch and a passed ball.
Saylor then walked Sam Cochrane to put runners on the corners. C.J. Mayhue took over on the mound for the Pirates and induced an infield popout just before the game was halted.
Game 1 will restart at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the start of Game 2.