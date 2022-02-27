Carter Spivey began his windup. He rocked, turned to his right and started to reach back, ready to fire toward home plate, when his cleats stuck in the clay and dirt surrounding the pitcher’s mound. Spivey stumbled.
The East Carolina pitcher fell off the mound awkwardly, then took a lap around the hill and gathered himself. The Pirates junior battled back from a 2-1 count to get North Carolina’s do-it-all freshman Vance Honeycutt to strike out looking for the second out of the eighth.
Spivey’s cleats and the rain-soaked mound were the only thing able to slow down the right-hander on Sunday in a 5-0 win for the Pirates, who improved to 2-5 and avoided a sweep against the Tar Heels with the Game 3 victory.
“I just felt good,” said Spivey, who earned the win. “One of those nights I guess. I just kept telling myself to pound the strike zone and attack them and make them earn it.”
Pitching in his fourth season, Spivey was as dominant as ever while mowing down a UNC lineup that produced nine runs against the Pirates in the first two games. Spivey dazzled in relief of starter Jake Hunter on Sunday, pitching in five separate innings while holding UNC scoreless through 4 ⅓ innings of work.
Spivey faced 15 batters and struck out seven, and allowed two hits.
“I thought the command of his cutter was really good and then being able to spin the slider off of that was really good,” ECU catcher Justin Wilcoxen said. “He was attacking hitters and keeping them off-balance and stayed in the fight.”
Pirates pitching recorded 13 strikeouts.
“Our pitching staff did to them what their pitching staff did to us,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “And we struck them out a lot tonight.”
The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second without recording a hit as ECU cashed in several miscues by the Tar Heels. UNC committed two errors in the inning, and Ryder Giles, who reached on a one-out error by the shortstop, later came around to score on a wild pitch.
The Pirates again threatened in the third as Bryson Worrrell reached on an error, but was stranded at third.
UNC starter Shaddon Peavyhouse took the loss despite not allowing a hit through three innings. It was impressive how much pressure ECU could apply without recording a hit through the first 16 batters innings. Giles was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth, and again he came around to score when Wilcoxen recorded ECU’s first hit of the game, a ringing double.
Wilcoxen wasn’t done and finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to push the Pirates’ lead to 5-0.
ECU had a baserunner in every inning but the first, and scored two more runs in the seventh.
Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said after Saturday's shutout loss at UNC that he would find players who would put together quality at-bats. Enter Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, who pounded a two-run double down the right-field line that gave ECU a 4-0 lead.
Jenkins-Cowart started at designated hitter, and hadn’t played since the Bryant series. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.
“Jacob Jenkins-Cowart is an ultimate competitor," Godwin said. "... He just competes, man. And that’s all we’ve asked from my hitters the past couple days was just compete. And I’m just happy for him that the result happened for him because he was competing and doing things the right way."
Hunter made his second career start for ECU and allowed one hit over 3 ⅓ innings. Hunter struck out three and walked two. The freshman right-hander lost his no-hitter with one out in the fourth when UNC’s Tomas Frick sent a 2-2 pitch up the middle that hit Hunter.
He walked the next batter, and Spivey took over in relief with two on and one out in the fourth. Spivey struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
C.J. Mayhue came on in relief to finish the game and got the last out of the eighth with a swinging strikeout. Mayhue induced a flyout to left to open the ninth, then allowed a walk and a single and was replaced by Skylar Brooks.
On for a save opportunity, Brooks closed out the Pirates’ win with back-to-back strikeouts.