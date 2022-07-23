East Carolina’s Ryan McCrystal is having a strong summer while playing for the Burlington Sock Puppets in the Appalachian League.
In a 16-10 win over the Greenville Flyboys on Thursday, McCrystal had a whopping seven RBIs in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate that included a home run and two runs scored. McCrystal is now batting .364 over 88 at-bats. He has 17 extra-base hits and is showing patience at the plate with 16 walks and 16 strikeouts.
McCrystal was recently named to the Appalachian League All-Star game, set for Monday at Burlington Athletic Stadium. As a true freshman at ECU this past season, McCrystal played in 20 games and made four starts. He collected four hits (one home run) and had five RBIs with two runs scored in 27 at-bats for the Pirates.
Also playing for the Sock Puppets is Pirates’ freshman All-American Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, who is batting .242 with eight hits (two doubles) and four RBIs over 33 at-bats.
Cal Ripken League
Luke Nowak, who was mostly used as a pinch-runner for ECU during the 2022 season, owns the second-best batting average on the Bethesda Big Train. Nowak is batting .351 with 34 hits, two doubles and nine RBIs in 25 games.
Pitchers Erik Ritchie and Jordan Little are also having standout summers for the Big Train. Little has pitched in a team-high 10 games and has posted a 0.80 ERA. He’s allowed just two runs over 22.1 innings with 34 strikeouts and three saves.
Little made one appearance for ECU in 2022.
Ritchie, who didn’t pitch for the Pirates as a freshman, is also finding success this summer. He has allowed three earned runs over 14.1 innings (1.80 ERA) with 17 strikeouts. Also, ECU pitcher Merritt Beeker, who came on as a dependable lefty out of the bullpen for the Pirates, has collected 26 strikeouts over 18.1 innings this summer.
Cape Cod League
ECU first baseman Josh Moylan, playing for the Bourne Braves, has three home runs and 11 RBIs in 62 at-bats. Moylan is batting .177.
Former ECU pitcher and 2022 second-round draft pick by the San Francisco Giants Carson Whisenhunt made four starts and went 1-3 for the Chatham Anglers. He threw 16 innings and allowed 16 hits with 21 strikeouts and a 7.87 ERA.
Coastal Plains League
Danny Beal, one of ECU’s top relievers by the end of the 2022 season, is picking up where he left off during a standout summer for the Asheboro Zookeepers. Beal has a team-best 1.47 ERA after allowing three earned runs over 18.1 innings.
Beal is 1-0 with 26 strikeouts and has walked only three batters.
ECU junior catcher Justin Wilcoxen has played in 15 games for the Zookeepers and is batting .286. He has five doubles, one home run and 17 RBIs over 56 at-bats.
Pirates’ pinch-hitter and middle infielder Joey Berini, playing this summer for the Holly Springs Salamanders, is batting .267. Three of Berini’s 12 hits have gone for extra bases.
New England Collegiate Baseball League
ECU third baseman Alec Makarewicz is batting .250 with three home runs, four doubles and 19 RBIs for the Newport Gulls. Makarewicz has walked 10 times and has four stolen bases.
Also playing for the Gulls is right-handed pitcher Josh Grosz. Grosz, who started games and pitched out of the bullpen for the Pirates last season, is 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA. He has allowed five earned runs with 21 strikeouts over 14.2 innings.
Valley League
Cam Clonch, the Pirates’ designated hitter and first baseman, is batting .282 for the Strasburg Express. Clonch, who hit six home runs for ECU in 113 at-bats, has three homers, five doubles and 12 RBIs in 78 at-bats for the Express.
Also in the Valley League, ECU outfielder Carter Cunningham and Pirates pitchers Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman and Trey Yesavage are all playing for the Charlottesville Tom Sox.
Cunningham has a team-high .412 batting average. He has two home runs, seven doubles and one triple to go with 18 RBIs. Cunningham has struck out just eight times in 68 at-bats.
Lunsford-Shenkman has a 1.76 ERA over 15.1 innings pitched. He is 1-0 with 23 strikeouts and nine walks. Yesavage, who was a premier high-leverage option for ECU out of the bullpen as a freshman, has 25 strikeouts over 18.0 innings. Yesavage is 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA.