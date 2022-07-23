051122_gdr_ecubaseball-2.jpg



 

East Carolina’s Ryan McCrystal is having a strong summer while playing for the Burlington Sock Puppets in the Appalachian League.

In a 16-10 win over the Greenville Flyboys on Thursday, McCrystal had a whopping seven RBIs in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate that included a home run and two runs scored. McCrystal is now batting .364 over 88 at-bats. He has 17 extra-base hits and is showing patience at the plate with 16 walks and 16 strikeouts.