Following the East Carolina baseball team’s loss to N.C. State on March 29, shortstop Zach Agnos said that the upcoming American Athletic Conference schedule would offer the Pirates a “fresh season in conference play.”
Agnos’ words couldn’t have been more true. It was as if he stole a look into the future and knew what was coming. For Agnos and his teammates, an expiration date hasn’t yet been printed on that fresh season.
They made sure of that.
Since the start of conference play on April 1 against Cincinnati, the Pirates have gone 17-6 and are in first place in the AAC with a two-game lead over Houston.
And as Agnos goes, so do the Pirates. The sophomore has reached base safely in each of those 23 games while setting the tone at the top of the lineup. The Pirates’ shortstop has 31 hits and 16 walks during that span.
Teammates Lane Hoover and Bryson Worrell are on similar streaks. Hoover, who bats behind Agnos in the lineup, has reached base in 17 consecutive games and has 22 hits and 12 walks during that span. Worrell has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games.
Worrell’s collected 18 hits and 10 walks during his on-base streak, and has found his power stroke with seven of his team-leading 10 home runs coming during that span.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that ECU is surging at the right time with the way the top of the order is producing. ECU (31-18, 14-4 AAC) is hoping the offense doesn’t slow down as it enters the final six games of league play, starting with an upcoming weekend series with South Florida.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, though poor weather forecasts this weekend could throw a wrench into the schedule.
USF (26-22, 6-12) has played like a solid team for much of the season, but the Bulls have struggled in conference play.
The Bulls stumbled to open their AAC schedule with series losses to Central Florida, Tulane and Memphis. A series win over Cincinnati stopped the conference series losing streak, but Houston swept the Bulls the following weekend.
USF, in sixth place in the conference, has shown signs of finishing strong and is coming off a series win over rival UCF, and has won three straight games heading into this weekend’s matchup with the first-place Pirates.
Bulls’ Friday starter Brad Lord (2-7) has allowed at least four runs in each of his past six starts. Ethan Brown (3-1) had a bounce-back performance against UCF on Saturday with three innings of scoreless ball.
Out of the bullpen, Joey Volini has allowed one run over his last eight appearances and is holding opponents to a team-best .191 batting average. Elsewhere, reliever Hunter Mink has been one of the more successful arms out of the bullpen for the Bulls and has a team-high eight saves.
Mink didn’t allow a run in his first nine appearances over 15.2 innings, which helped build his 3.47 ERA.
Sophomore outfielder Drew Brutcher leads the Bulls with 10 home runs but hasn’t played since April 14 due to an injury.
Carmine Lane leads USF in batting with a .348 average and has nine home runs, though he has hit just one home run in his last 16 games. Lane has team-highs in hits (70), doubles (13) and RBIs (50).
After this series, the Pirates will play Campbell on Tuesday before finishing the regular season with a home series against second-place Houston.