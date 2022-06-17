Three East Carolina baseball players were named to Atlantic All-Region teams by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Bryson Worrell was a first-team selection, and infielder Zach Agnos and pitcher Carter Spivey were named to the second team. The ABCA Division I All-American teams will be announced on Friday before the start of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Worrell just finished off a career season that included new personal and team highs in home runs (20), RBIs (62), runs scored (61) and slugging percentage (.631). Worrell had a .335 batting average and was tied with Agnos for the team lead in hits with 88.
The Pirates’ center fielder was also named the most outstanding player at the Greenville Regional, where he homered from both sides of the plate in the third inning against Coppin State. Worrell batted .299 with 40 home runs (fifth all-time), 138 RBIs, 140 runs scored with 38 doubles and seven triples in his five-year career.
Agnos was one of three Pirates to start all 67 games and batted .330 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs. He tied for first in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Makarewicz. Agnos had a team-high 29 multi-hit games, and reached base safely in 25 straight games from April 1 to May 15.
He also made 21 relief appearances and posted a 3-0 record with three saves.
Spivey went a perfect 8-0 this season with five saves to go with a 2.83 earned run average over 35 appearances (eighth in the nation). The American Athletic Conference pitcher of the year was also a finalist for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association stopper of the year award.
The right-hander allowed 28 runs (24 earned) and 70 hits. Spivey struck out 76 batters and issued 19 walks.
Elsewhere, senior pitcher Jake Kuchmaner was a second team CLASS award winner, given to senior or graduate students who have shown notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character, and competition.
Navy’s Christian Policelli was named the 2022 winner.
Kuchmaner is the second player from ECU to earn a CLASS selection, along with Evan Kruczynski in 2017.