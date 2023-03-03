...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers along a cold front tonight may
lead to enhanced areas of wind, with a few wind gusts greater
than 50 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
East Carolina pitcher Trey Yesavage struck out a career-high 11 batters in Friday's win over Indiana during the first day of the 20th annual LeClair Classic. The Pirates won, 17-4.
ECU's Jacob Starling (10) is all smiles after hitting a home run against George Washington in the season-opening series at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Starling had six RBIs in Friday's 17-4 win over Indiana.
Dirt sprayed into the air when Trey Yesavage spiked a pitch that bounced several feet in front of home plate during the third inning of East Carolina’s game against Indiana. That was the only time the Pirates’ starting pitcher looked like the freshman version of himself from a year ago.
The former high-leverage reliever who pitched more than one inning just four times out of 34 appearances last season, is now ECU’s Friday night starter and Yesavage showed why. He overmatched the Hoosiers over six innings of work and turned in a career outing in a 17-4 win as the Pirates cruised their way to a victory in the first game of the 20th annual LeClair Classic.
The sophomore right-hander featured an overpowering 94 mph fastball that he tunneled with a sharp breaking ball that left hitters in shambles. Some Indiana batters looked like they had traded their bats for broomsticks and were swinging at cobwebs off in the distance.
They had no chance.
Yesavage (1-0) racked up 26 swings and misses which contributed to a career-high 11 strikeouts in an 111-pitch outing. He rarely ran into trouble. A dropped third strike with two outs in the sixth loaded the bases and extended Yesavage’s outing, though he worked out of the jam by recording a looking strikeout and he pounded his chest while walking off the mound.
He allowed four hits, three walks and one earned run.
“That's what my role was last year to get us out of trouble so I'm comfortable in those situations,” Yesavage said. “And (catcher Justin Wilcoxen) did a great job behind the plate of keeping me locked in and keeping the runners where they were. I give a lot of credit today to J Dub, he was a brick wall behind the plate.”
Yesavage said he felt comfortable being able to throw his breaking pitches because of Wilcoxen’s ability to not allow them to squirt away to the backstop.
“It was huge,” Yesavage said. “I mean, I didn't throw many of those in the strike zone.They were fishing the whole night. So just having him back there when it's in the dirt and just keeping it in front of him, it's massive. It's great for a starting pitcher.”
Indiana (4-5) leadoff batter Phillip Glasser was the only Hoosier to find success off the ECU starter. Glasser accounted for Indiana’s lone run against Yesavage when he got a hold of a hanging breaking ball and smacked a solo home run in the top of the third.
Glasser finished 4-for-4, with two doubles and two RBIs, and accounted for three of Yesavage’s four hits allowed.
“That offspeed pitch, they weren’t even close to it,” Yesavage said. “Their leadoff hitter was a really good hitter, but other than that it was lights out for the rest of the eight guys.”
The Pirates (6-2) had no trouble supporting their pitching and found offensive production all over the lineup. They led 1-0 after the bottom of the first and never trailed. Jacob Starling provided some pop from the No. 2 hole with six RBIs. He connected on a three-run home run in the fourth and added a three-run double that he launched over the center fielder’s head to clear the bases.
“It was a big deal,” Starling said. “That’s what we’ve been struggling with lately is being the aggressor and we were able to do it and come up with the big win. Everybody was making the pitchers work so when you can really grind on them and make them tired, they make worse pitches and it gives us more pitches to hit.”
ECU scored one run in the first, two runs in the second, three in the fourth, five in the fifth, one in the sixth and five more in the eighth.
Justin Wilcoxen hit a two-run home run in the fifth and finished with three RBIs, and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth that extended the lead to 17-3.
In all, the Pirates finished with 16 hits, eight of which went for extra bases.
“I thought offensively this was our best performance,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “Take away the 17 runs, just putting pressure on them early, we were able to get the starter out in the third inning and that's the first time I felt like we've been able to execute bunts and steals and stuff like that and not just rely on a big swing so I was really proud of our guys.”
The Pirates will host Long Beach State at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Game 1
Long Beach State 18
Georgetown 3
Long Beach State opened the LeClair Classic with 12 runs in the top of the first and Georgetown never threatened in the opening game of the three-day tournament.
The Dirtbags (5-3) collected 17 hits and hit three home runs in the game. Left fielder Rocco Peppi had four RBIs and went 2-for-5 with a home run, while teammate Jonnathon Long went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Jashia Morrissey ripped a home run as part of a 2-for-3 effort.
Georgetown (6-3) used seven pitchers in the game, and starter Cody Jensen recorded one out before being pulled after allowing seven runs and four hits. The Hoyas had 10 hits and scored two runs in the second and one more in the seventh, but they never did recover from the lopsided first inning.