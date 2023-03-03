Dirt sprayed into the air when Trey Yesavage spiked a pitch that bounced several feet in front of home plate during the third inning of East Carolina’s game against Indiana. That was the only time the Pirates’ starting pitcher looked like the freshman version of himself from a year ago.

The former high-leverage reliever who pitched more than one inning just four times out of 34 appearances last season, is now ECU’s Friday night starter and Yesavage showed why. He overmatched the Hoosiers over six innings of work and turned in a career outing in a 17-4 win as the Pirates cruised their way to a victory in the first game of the 20th annual LeClair Classic.