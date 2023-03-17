...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
East Carolina pitcher Trey Yesavage went a career-high 7.1 innings and struck out 11 batters with no walks in Friday's 3-0 win over Missouri State. He improved to 3-0 on the season.
Trey Yesavage has been every bit the ace on the mound that teams search for on Friday nights.
The East Carolina sophomore turned in a standout performance in a growing list of impressive starts as he guided the Pirates to a 3-0 win over visiting Missouri State. Three pitchers combined for ECU’s first shutout win of the season.
The Pirates are 5-0 in Friday games this season.
The American flag flying tall beyond the right-field fence was stiff most of the evening as the whipping wind suggested a high-scoring game. But both pitchers had other plans as they spun gems in their respective outings.
“It was definitely a pitchers’ duel,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “The way both guys pitched, their starter and Yesavage, with the way the wind was gusting out, and Missouri State has one of the best offenses in the country so what Yesavage and (Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman) did was outstanding.”
Yesavage (3-0) ran into trouble just once when the Bears loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with one out. But the right-hander got a strikeout and then received help from some defensive magic by shortstop Joey Berini to work out of the jam.
Berini, who was shaded up the middle, made a terrific play toward the hole at short while moving to his right and fired to Josh Moylan at first to end the inning.
Yesavasge struck out 11 batters over a career-high 7.1 innings. He allowed four hits and no runs while not issuing a walk for the first time all season.
“Everything was working,” Yesavage said. “Just getting ahead of guys early in the count and letting my defense handle the ball.
On his stellar command, he kept it simple.
“Just flood the zone,” Yesavage said. “If I’m going to miss, miss over the plate. Just throw as many strikes as possible.”
He went back out for the eighth and got his batter before exiting at 110 pitches.
Freshman Zach Root was brought in to face the Bears’ best hitter in center fielder Spencer Nivens, who entered the game batting .382 with seven home runs. The ECU lefty issued a walk and the Pirates turned to Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman.
Lunsford-Shenkman got the next two outs when he rolled up a fielder’s choice before getting a swinging strikeout to end the eighth as the Bears stranded a runner in scoring position. He then worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to record his second save of the season.
Lunsford-Shenkman has not allowed a run over his past 12 innings pitched
“He’s been out there in some big moments and pitched really good,” Godwin said. “He’s been able to throw multiple pitches for strikes.”
Missouri State starter Brandt Thompson allowed four hits and one earned run over six innings. He struck out five and issued one walk. His only blemish came in the fourth when ECU (14-4) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Jacob Jenkins-Cowart broke up the no-hitter with a one-out double.
Jenkins-Cowart came around to score on Berini’s two-out infield single.
ECU catcher Justin Wilcoxen provided a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth against the Bears’ bullpen to give ECU a 3-0 lead and some breathing room.
“He had some good stuff today and we wore him down and got some pitches on him,” Wilcoxen said of battling against Thompson. “Then Trey did a great job of just keeping us in the game and eventually we were able to break it open.”
ECU plays the Bears again at 4 p.m. on Saturday and finishes the series with a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.