East Carolina pitcher Trey Yesavage went a career-high 7.1 innings and struck out 11 batters with no walks in Friday's 3-0 win over Missouri State. He improved to 3-0 on the season.

Trey Yesavage has been every bit the ace on the mound that teams search for on Friday nights.

The East Carolina sophomore turned in a standout performance in a growing list of impressive starts as he guided the Pirates to a 3-0 win over visiting Missouri State. Three pitchers combined for ECU’s first shutout win of the season.