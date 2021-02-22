A release from East Carolina athletics Monday night said the COVID-19-related pause for ECU’s men’s basketball team is continuing and Saturday’s game for at Tulsa is postponed, marking the Pirates’ fourth straight postponement since playing SMU on Feb. 8.
The team’s next scheduled game is March 4 versus UCF.
“Multiple individuals within our program have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 10 days,” ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said in the release. “Our medical staff continues to monitor all affected individuals and our priority remains the safety and well-being of all individuals involved with the program. We will continue to provide the best medical care and are hopeful we can return to competition in the first week of March.”
ECU’s record is 8-8 and 2-8 in the American Athletic Conference. It has been limited to eight games played since Dec. 22.