Tristen Newton reminded East Carolina fans and the American Athletic Conference of what it was missing during a 15-day stretch without basketball. Just after he put the finishing touches on his game-winning flourish, which included a 28-point performance after halftime that powered an 88-80 overtime win over Tulane, the East Carolina guard looked like he could play longer.
Teammate Brandon Suggs, seated to Newton’s right during the postgame press conference, had just finished explaining how exhaustion, especially during the game’s first five minutes, nearly led to a leg cramp that he had to breathe through.
How did the team’s closer feel?
“I felt fine,” said Newton, whose deadpan response drew laughs.
It might have been easy to forget that the Pirates had just one 5-on-5 practice during that health and safety protocol layoff that swallowed two games and scattered an ECU team that had finished non-conference play with a 9-3 mark and headed to AAC games winners of five of its last six.
Practices were either disjointed or called off, and some players were isolated due to contract tracing done during the team’s COVID outbreak.
“It was tough for me because I had to quarantine because of contact tracing,” Newton said. “And not being able to hoop is always rough. Our team is always talking in group chat so we were there for each other.”
Coach Joe Dooley echoed his third-year player’s thoughts.
“It’s miserable,” Dooley said. “We were able to do individual instruction with some of the guys, had a player or two in Minges, had a player or two in the practice facility. Biggest thing that worries us is conditioning. I was probably surprised we were in as good a shape as we were.”
The Pirates played on Wednesday without 7-foot starter Ludgy Debaut, 6-9 Marlon Lestin and 6-8 Alanzo Frink. They might be without some combination of those players when ECU plays at Temple at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Like ECU, Temple (8-6, 1-2 AAC) has endured its own bout with health protocols and had games against Drexel and Villanova postponed. The Owls have played twice since their last postponement on Dec. 29, and are coming off a short-handed conference road win on Wednesday at UCF.
The Owls played without head coach Aaron McKie (COVID-19 protocols) as well as players Jake Forrester (non-COVID illness) and Tai Strickland (back). Owls leading scorer Khalif Battle has been ruled out for the season after suffering a left foot fracture in the seventh game of the season. Forrester is a regular starter who is averaging 6.2 points per game, and Strickland is averaging 8.2 points per game.
Damian Dunn is Temple’s top scoring option, averaging 13.8 points per game while starting all 14 games.
In order for the Pirates to start 2-0 in AAC play, they will have to win their first true road game of the season.
The Pirates have played four neutral site games away from Minges Coliseum, including three at the Myrtle Beach Invitational and one in Charlotte at the Hall of Fame Shootout. A road game at South Florida was one of the two ECU games to be postponed.
ECU women
The Pirates will play their first game in nearly three weeks when they host Central Florida at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Greenville, in what will be the American Athletic Conference opener for ECU (7-6).
ECU hasn’t played in 18 days, since last winning on Dec. 21 over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Pirates had their Jan. 1 game at SMU postponed due to COVID issues within the Pirates’ program.
The layoff came just as Taniyah Thompson was finding her groove. The Pirates guard has scored at least 21 points in four consecutive games and she was named the AAC Player of the Week on Dec. 27.
Thompson currently leads the AAC in scoring at 17.8 points per game. Also, Thompson is sitting on 907 career points and needs 93 more to become the 24th player in ECU history to reach 1,000 points. Elsewhere, teammate Tiara Chambers’ two blocked shots against UMES gave her 73 career blocks, tying the senior forward for ninth in program history.
UCF (9-2, 1-0 AAC) opened its conference play with a 54-47 road win over Tulane. The Knights are allowing 48.1 points per game, which is good enough for second in the nation and first in the AAC. They defend shooters well, holding opponents’ field goal percentage to 34.4 percent (22nd in the country).
Diamond Battles ranks second in the AAC with 2.5 steals per game while Alisha Lewis (2.4, third) and Tay Sanders (2.2, fifth) are both in the top five. Battles leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.9 points, while Destiny Thomas leads UCF in rebounds with 8.4 per game.
The Pirates will look to rely on their own stout defense. ECU is 13th in the country in steals with 152, (11.7 per game), and 12th in turnovers forced (23.2). The Pirates also lead the AAC in blocks per game (4.6) and free throw attempts (264).