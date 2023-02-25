Although there were moments when the large crowd inside Minges Coliseum had reason to get loud and cheer and feel some hope for the home team, No. 1 Houston still never sweated much.
The nation's top-ranked Cougars were as predatory on defense as they were on offense in a comprehensive 76-57 American Athletic Conference blowout on Saturday night in front of 7,529 fans.
The Pirates (14-14, 5-10) were stifled to shooting a paltry 12 percent from the floor in the first half before waking up in the second to bring the number to 32 percent by game's end. Houston (27-2, 15-1) also blocked six shots in the win.
Houston also amassed a commanding 48-28 advantage in rebounds.
"The bottom line is this; they're the best rebounding team in the country or right up there, and they're the best defensive team in the country, ,right at the very top," ECU head coach Mike Schwartz said. "We shoot 12 percent in the first half and we don't give ourselves a chance there, and the game was going to come down to rebounding."
Despite the lopsided result and the almost game-long disparity in the score, Schwartz identified multiple areas in which the Pirates were competitive and ways in which his team kept some things close with the mighty Cougars.
But like the top team in the nation should, Houston exploited even the slim advantages.
"I thought we did a pretty solid job on transition (defense), I thought we did a good job taking care of the ball in terms of actual turnovers, but there's a caveat to that," Schwartz said. "The biggest thing is those 17 offensive rebounds (allowed). I mean, that is an absolute recipe for disaster versus Houston. And we just did not get the job done, period."
And while the actual turnover by the Pirates were low in number at eight, Schwartz noted that missed free throws and blocked shots are no different than turnovers.
Ezra Ausar led the Pirates with 15 points, followed by RJ Felton with 13 and 12 from Brandon Johnson.
The Pirates stayed close in the early going, but thanks to the dreadful shooting, the Cougars started pulling away quickly. An early 10-2 spurt created some separation and the Pirates were scrambling.
A Jarace Walker offensive putback with 4:42 left in the first half made it a blowout at 31-14. The Cougs led 36-19 at halftime.
Marcus Sasser bagged 22 points in the win to lead all scorers, with Tramon Mark chipping in 20 and J'Wan Roberts adding a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double.
The Pirates briefly trimmed the deficit to 15, 50-35, when Jaden Walker drained a 3-pointer with 11:37 to play, but Houston never was truly threatened.