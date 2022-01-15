The East Carolina men’s basketball team is set to host American Athletic Conference foe Memphis at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the first of a two-game homestand which concludes with Central Florida on Tuesday.
The return to Minges Coliseum is a welcome one for the Pirates (10-5, 1-2 AAC), who are unbeaten on their home court. They are coming off a winless two-game road trip that saw a loss to Temple at the buzzer, followed by a stellar performance from Vance Jackson, whose career-high 35 points couldn’t push the Pirates past Cincinnati.
ECU is 9-0 at home this season. To keep that mark unblemished — and to improve to 10-0 for the first time since the 1955-56 season — the Pirates could find an advantage on the perimeter. The ECU offense has emerged as the best 3-point shooting team in the conference.
And the Pirates could try to exploit their opponent in that area as the Tigers defense is the second-worst in the league at defending the 3-point shot.
ECU (10-5, 1-2) leads the AAC in 3-point shooting at 37 percent. The Pirates had it working last time out and were dangerous from deep by making 10-of-22 against Cincinnati.
Jackson is certainly doing his part to inflate those numbers. The ECU forward is 41-of-93 from three-point range and he leads the AAC in three-point percentage at 44 percent. He has made at least four 3-pointers in five of the last eight games. Jackson went the first seven games without making more than three 3s in a game.
He is also showing off a well-rounded game that includes made shots around the basket. He’s scored in double figures in each of the past six games.
The Pirates’ bench is contributing as well, and they got a solid performance from freshman Javon Small on Wednesday. Playing in his fifth game this season, Small scored seven points and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. He could be a good bet to see more minutes this season as conference play deepens.
ECU is still led by Tristen Newton who, at 17.7 points per game, is the team’s leading scorer and third in the AAC. Newton has also contributed 5.1 assists per game, helping the Pirates to the most assists in the conference at 16 per game.
Memphis (9-6, 3-2) had its three-game AAC win streak snapped with Wednesday’s road loss to Central Florida. The Tigers’ 6-foot-11 center Jalen Duren leads the conference in blocked shots with 35. He is the only player to average more than two per game (2.69).
Duren is also averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, just ahead of ECU’s Brandon Johnson for second in the conference.
ECU will have to slow down the Memphis offense, which has scored at least 82 points in four of its past six games. The Tigers own the No. 2 scoring offense in the conference, averaging 77.4 points per game.
Women host Bearcats
The Pirates will host Cincinnati at 1 p.m. on Sunday in search of their first American Athletic Conference win.
ECU (7-9,0-3 AAC) is looking to snap a current three-game losing streak. The Pirates lean on their defense, which leads the conference in blocks and turnover margin. The Pirates are also second in steals.
Taniyah Thompson is the Pirates’ leading scorer and is second in the league at 17.3 points per game
Cincinnati (7-8, 0-3) has also opened conference play without a win. The Bearcats have two players averaging more than 10 points, led by Akira Levy’s 13.7 per game. Jillian Hayes is averaging 11.7 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds.
A low-scoring game could be in store as both teams have struggled to find points at times this season. The Bearcats are 10th in field goal percentage in the AAC, while ECU is 11th.