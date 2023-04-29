Minges Coliseum needs to lighten up.
The East Carolina men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball home is headed for a bit of a seating makeover, and a new lighting system will help add to the experience.
Speaking during the Athletics and Advancement Committee portion of Thursday’s ECU Board of Trustees meeting, ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert said that new LED lights will be installed in the arena in September. Along with the lights, the bleachers behind the team benches will be replaced with chair-back seats.
“We are working on a project at Minges where we’re going to replace the lighting at Minges with LED lighting,” he said. “It will have color capabilities and we’ll be able to flip it on and off pretty quickly. The other thing that we’re doing is on the bleachers behind the team benches on that side, we are removing them and we’ll put chair-back seating in there. We anticipate those to go in the month of September.”
The project is funded through investments by donors. Gilbert said they have a combined $20 million in pledges and around $11 million in cash for all of the projects.
Gilbert spent about 10 minutes updating the happenings in athletics. He announced that season football ticket sales are at 12,300, with a goal of reaching 16,000.
“We are ahead of pace where we were last year,” Gilbert said. “I feel really good about the number where we are today. We do need people to continue to renew, and a lot of times we have individuals that wait until the last minute, but I feel really good about where that number is.”
The VoiceECU will honor Jeff Charles during the upcoming football season. The longtime ECU play-by-play voice died in February at age 70. He will be recognized the night before the Sept. 9 home football game against Marshall. The team also will honor Charles the day of the game.
Gilbert said more details will follow, but Charles will be recognized “in and around that event.”
The specifics of what exactly will be done is still being worked through, but a proper recognition is in the works for the team’s first home game.
Concessions
ECU will stay with its concessions vendor Aramark, though it will shift to a different subdivision of the vendor in hopes to streamline the process at games.
The university had issues the past several years with long lines at concessions and with some items running out. Gilbert said that ECU had been using the campus portion of Aramark, and it will now transition to the sports division of Aramark.
“There will be additional investments in our concessions operations,” he said. “We’ve had multiple meetings to make sure that we are better than what we have been in the past.”
Mental healthECU is working on adding a full-time mental health position.
This position will be available to student-athletes across all sports.
NCAA changesThe NCAA recently formed a transformation committee. One of the changes that the committee made is that it will now allow volunteer coaches to become full-time coaches.
The change affects all sports except football and men’s and women’s basketball. So that means volunteer coaches working in the other sports can be paid. The change goes live July 1, and Gilbert said the athletic department will have to work through how that will work.
“It affects every sport other than football and men’s and women’s basketball,” he said. “Obviously we don’t have the funding to do that for all our sports teams. We are working through what those possibilities are for the future, but it is something that clearly has my attention moving forward.”
Video boardsNew video boards are on the way. Lacrosse, soccer and softball will be getting new video boards this summer, with an install date scheduled for June 12.
Gilbert said that the university anticipated those being installed already, and ECU is working with the manufacturer to finish the work soon. The new boards will be installed at Johnson Stadium and Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.
NILCompeting in the name, image and likeness era remains important. The Boneyard Collective continues to grow its footprint on campus and its success will be tied to the types of athletes ECU will be able to recruit and retain.
“I am thankful for the Boneyard Collective that was formed here in town,” Gilbert said. “We need to continue to grow that. The reality is that NIL opportunities are really important if we’re going to attract the best and brightest student-athletes. So we’re continuing to work on NIL initiatives.”