The East Carolina and BYU football teams have been trending in opposite directions over the past several weeks.
The Pirates are coming off a pair of big-time conference wins that pushed their record to a season-high two games over .500 at 5-3. The Cougars, meanwhile, have lost three consecutive games and the recent slide led to an exit from the AP top 25 poll.
The teams will meet at 8 p.m. on Friday in LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The nonconference matchup has the potential to shape the season outlook for both squads. A win would make ECU bowl eligible for the second time in as many seasons, while the Cougars aim to put a halt to their free fall.
“It will be a very challenging environment in Provo, Utah, against an extremely talented Brigham Young team,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “They’re coming off a couple of tough losses. I do expect them to get a couple of guys back this weekend. I think it will be one of our stiffest challenges of the year, going on the road and trying to get a win this Friday night. It’s going to be a great week of preparation. I’m confident that our players will be focused throughout the week and very motivated. I expect us to be prepared to play well on Friday night.”
This game presents an opportunity for ECU to take a break from American Athletic Conference play before enjoying an open week next week. The league grind resumes against Cincinnati on Nov. 11.
The Cougars (4-4) opened the season at No. 25 in the AP poll and started strong with wins over South Florida and then-No. 9 Baylor which rocketed the Cougars up to No. 12 in the AP poll. But a Sept. 17 loss to Oregon served as a dose of reality and BYU has gone 2-3 since the setback to the Ducks.
Size is what pops off the page when looking at this Cougars team. Every receiver that will play tonight is at least 6-foot-2, while the offensive line boasts two players at 6-8, two more at 6-6 and a 6-4 center. Running backs Lopini Katoa and Miles Davis each weigh 210 pounds and love to initiate contact.
The ECU defense will have to be ready for a physical game. That unit is coming off a four-turnover performance behind an improved pass rush. The Pirates’ offense, meanwhile, has been able to score with ease at times with steady talent in the passing and running games.
Keaton Mitchell recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game this season and second in as many weeks. Quarterback Holton Ahlers is playing his best football in leading scoring outbursts in back-to-back wins while not committing a turnover in two weeks.
His ability to get the ball to the Pirates’ playmakers at receiver in Isaiah Winstead and C.J. Johnson at a steady clip has kept the offense humming.
“I thought he was as good as he’s been. His decision making pre-snap and post-snap execution was good,” Houston said. “As far as mistakes, they were minimal. I think it was a very solid performance. I think he’s been playing really well the past couple of weeks. The challenge now is building on that and continuing to play at that high level because he’s playing at a pretty high level right now.”
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has similar passing numbers to Ahlers and makes the Cougars’ offense go with his arm, unlike the series of running threats ECU has faced this season. Hall has passed for 2,101 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has found a connection with receiver Puka Nacua over the past two games, with Nacua turning in consectuive 100-yard receiving games with two touchdowns.
“(Nacua) was back full speed and healthy last week and I think he touched the ball about 15 times out of the 30-something snaps that he was in the game,” ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harell said. “So he was definitely a focal point of their offense.”
The Pirates will have to watch how BYU gets Nacua involved as the Cougars will be without two standouts in leading receiver in Kody Epps (459 receiving yards, 6 TDs) and leading running back Christopher Brooks (462 rushing yards, 5 TDs).
Hall has proven to be comfortable connecting with Nacua, so the injuries shouldn’t slow down the offense too much.
“They’re an impressive club. Their quarterback Jaren, obviously, highly talented and having a very solid year,” Houston said. “A couple of his receivers have been in and out of the lineup. Puka has been back the last couple of weeks. It’s obvious that’s a guy (Hall) feels very comfortable with and is a big-time playmaker.”
This will be the third road game for ECU in what has been a mixed bag of performances. The Pirates earned a blowout win over USF, before stumbling the following week at Tulane in the lowest-scoring game for ECU since 2019.
When asked about how his team will handle another tough road test, Houston said the team learned some lessons from the previous trips.
“Well, we’ve only had two and one turned up pretty good and one did not,” he said. “So we know what we want and we know what we don’t want. We talked about that (Tuesday). So I think the kids are motivated to make sure that we don’t have a repeat of the last time we were on the road.”