The college football world got to see how fast East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell is after he churned out 160 rushing yards while leading his team to its first win of the season against Old Dominion.
The Pirates hope to utilize that game-breaking speed again as they search for a 2-1 start to the season when they host Campbell at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Greenville.
At least one person is satisfied seeing that speed safely from a film room, and not up close busting down the sideline. That would be Camels coach Mike Minter, who has done all he can to prepare his team for the speedster wearing the Purple and Gold.
“First of all, we got to make sure No. 2 (Mitchell) stays on the sideline,” Minter told reporters this week. “Fastest man in college football. This dude is fast. He made N.C. State linebackers, who are all potential draft picks in the National Football League, he made them look like they were running in mud. This guy is unbelievably fast, so we have to try to contain him. He’s the guy who can take the ball 80 yards at any moment.”
It was a good week for the Pirates, who got their run game going while quarterback Holton Ahlers found targets downfield in a blowout win over the Monarchs. The ECU defense, meanwhile, behaved like schoolyard bullies up front while shutting down the ODU running game.
ECU (1-1) is looking for its second win and as many games and it will have to come against Campbell (1-1), an FCS opponent that is no pushover. This will be the Pirates’ final nonconference game before a stretch of five American Athletic Conference games begins on Sept. 24 with Navy.
The Camels opened their season with a 29-10 win over The Citadel, then lost to William & Mary last week. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams is a dual-threat passer and runner who has thrown for two touchdowns and rushed for two more.
Williams has 361 passing yards and has thrown three interceptions. Williams has the most rushing touchdowns for Campbell with two, and he is the second-leading rusher on the team behind running back Bryant Barrr (133 yards, 1 touchdown).
“He’s as athletic as any quarterback we play,” ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said. “It’s the biggest offensive line we’ll play so far. They’re huge, they’ve got really good tight ends and really good receivers and tailbacks. (Williams) really does a really good job back there so we got to lock in.”
Camels’ tight end Julian Hill leads the way with nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown, while No. 1 receiver Ezeriah Anderson has 76 yards and a touchdown.
The Camels offense operates behind the largest offensive line the Pirates will see so far this season. Left tackle Mike Edwards is listed at 6-foot-7, 355 pounds and right tackle Tyler McClellan is 6-8, 345. That presents some problems for the Pirates’ defense, though the ECU defensive line is equipped to handle such a physical test with a defensive line rotation of eight players.
Linebacker CJ Tillman might be the best player for the Camels on defense, as the sophomore leads the team in tackles with 16 to go along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Defensive end Josh Johnson has 3.5 tackles for loss through two games, and tackle Gabe Holmes has one sack and two tackles for loss.
Minter said this will be his first time traveling to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, and he expects his team to play with an extra bounce.
“Whenever you play someone bigger than you, you have that type of energy,” Minter said. “You know how big it is because 50, 60 percent of your roster is form North Carolina and they understand. They grew up watching East Carolina and now they get a chance to go there and play them, and that’s not always the case when you’re an FCS program.”
Minter also described the pitfalls of trying to defend the Pirates’ offense, which is averaging 29.5 points per game.
“They got some great receivers and they got three of them and that makes it tough when you can’t focus on just one guy,” Minter said. “Normally teams in college only have one guy, and they got three dudes who can legitimately makes plays on you. And then their tight ends, when you have tight ends that can run like the two tight ends they have, that makes it bad, man. That’s why they’re so potent.”