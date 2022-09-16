ECU vs. ODU

ECU’s Keaton Mitchell runs the ball against ODU Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Campbell hopes to be able to contain Mitchell on Saturday night.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

The college football world got to see how fast East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell is after he churned out 160 rushing yards while leading his team to its first win of the season against Old Dominion.

The Pirates hope to utilize that game-breaking speed again as they search for a 2-1 start to the season when they host Campbell at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Greenville.