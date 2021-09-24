Rahjai Harris, RB
This is a game Harris could thrive in with his physical running style versus the Buccaneers. Keaton Mitchell has been ECU’s most productive rusher this year thanks to his top-end speed, but Harris has more carries with 35 compared to Mitchell’s 32.
Harris’ longest run so far this season went 16 yards. He also is one of the Pirates who is a South Carolina native, hailing from Duncan. Others include backup quarterback Mason Garcia and defensive lineman Xavier McIver.
Teagan Wilk, LB
One of the major bright spots for the ECU defense in September has been Wilk, a versatile safety/linebacker who has seen his playing time and impact increase the last two weeks. He alternates often with Jireh Wilson, who has a similar physical build and attacking style.
A second-year freshman, Wilk has shown to be especially stout in run defense and his confidence is growing. He had a tackle for loss and a forced fumble near the goal line against Marshall that was key to the Pirates’ comeback.
Jack Chambers, QB
Charleston Southern’s quarterback is totally different from the pocket passers ECU has faced this year versus Appalachian State, South Carolina and Marshall. Chambers is a true dual-threat QB, highlighted by being the only Buccaneer with a rushing TD this year.
Chambers is a senior who has more rushing attempts than any of his teammates. He also was efficient as a passer in Week 1 in a 38-21 win over The Citadel, completing 19-of-25 passes with four touchdowns.