OFFENSE
QB: 8 — Jack Chambers
Senior, 5-10, 180
RB: 10 — JD Moore
Sophomore, 5-11, 180
WR: 18 — Cayden Jordan
Junior, 6-2, 200
WR: 1 — Garris Schwarting
Grad, 5-10, 189
WR: 4 — Geoffrey Wall
Grad, 5-9, 185
TE: 33 — Till Garvin
Sophomore, 6-0, 215
LT: 55 — Preston Nichols
Junior, 6-3, 275
LG: 74 — Darius Meeks
Sophomore, 6-3, 290
C: 79 — Jacob Tylski
Sophomore, 6-4, 275
RG: 76 — JT Melton
Senior, 6-2, 315
RT: 66 — Bailey Ottaway
Junior, 6-5, 295
RETURN
KR: 1 — Matt. Williams, 32 — Dom. Pagano
PR: 1 — Garris Schwarting
DEFENSE
DE: 9 — John Chiaramonte
Grad, 6-2, 238
NT: 91 — Tylon Chambers
Sophomore, 6-1, 312
DT: 90 — Shaundre Mims
Senior, 6-0, 276
LB: 3 — Justin McIntire
Grad, 6-0, 215
ILB: 40 — Garrett Sayegh
Senior, 5-9, 210
LB 7 — Jerome Rice III
Senior, 6-0, 212
LB: 33 — Nick Salley
Grad, 5-10, 225
CB: 1 — Matthew Williams
Sophomore, 5-11, 170
FS: 5 — Cody Cline
Junior, 6-1, 208
SS: 2 — Hombre Kennedy
Senior, 5-11, 195
CB: 12 — Jarrod Stanley
Grad, 5-9, 168
KICKING
K: 29 — Sam Babbush, Freshman
P: 97 — Miller Braddock, Grad