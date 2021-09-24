CSU Bucs

OFFENSE

QB: 8 — Jack Chambers

Senior, 5-10, 180

RB: 10 — JD Moore

Sophomore, 5-11, 180

WR: 18 — Cayden Jordan

Junior, 6-2, 200

WR: 1 — Garris Schwarting

Grad, 5-10, 189

WR: 4 — Geoffrey Wall

Grad, 5-9, 185

TE: 33 — Till Garvin

Sophomore, 6-0, 215

LT: 55 — Preston Nichols

Junior, 6-3, 275

LG: 74 — Darius Meeks

Sophomore, 6-3, 290

C: 79 — Jacob Tylski

Sophomore, 6-4, 275

RG: 76 — JT Melton

Senior, 6-2, 315

RT: 66 — Bailey Ottaway

Junior, 6-5, 295

RETURN

KR: 1 — Matt. Williams, 32 — Dom. Pagano

PR: 1 — Garris Schwarting


DEFENSE

DE: 9 — John Chiaramonte

Grad, 6-2, 238

NT: 91 — Tylon Chambers

Sophomore, 6-1, 312

DT: 90 — Shaundre Mims

Senior, 6-0, 276

LB: 3 — Justin McIntire

Grad, 6-0, 215

ILB: 40 — Garrett Sayegh

Senior, 5-9, 210

LB 7 — Jerome Rice III

Senior, 6-0, 212

LB: 33 — Nick Salley

Grad, 5-10, 225

CB: 1 — Matthew Williams

Sophomore, 5-11, 170

FS: 5 — Cody Cline

Junior, 6-1, 208

SS: 2 — Hombre Kennedy

Senior, 5-11, 195

CB: 12 — Jarrod Stanley

Grad, 5-9, 168

KICKING

K: 29 — Sam Babbush, Freshman

P: 97 — Miller Braddock, Grad

Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.