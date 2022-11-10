Keaton Mitchell, RB

The East Carolina running back has been the best player on the field for a while now and his explosive runs have put an exclamation point on the Pirates’ run to becoming bowl eligible in consecutive seasons. Mitchell is averaging 107.9 rush yards per game and has rushed for six touchdowns during the three-game winning streak. Mitchell has been able to beat defenders on the edge, while also being able to score touchdowns and break off long runs when running between the tackles. Mitchell, with 863 rushing yards, is the conference’s leading rusher and has nine scores on the ground. He has yet to record a touchdown reception, though he is a valuable piece in the passing game as an option for quarterback Holton Ahlers out of the backfield.