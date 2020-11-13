Another Friday night for the East Carolina football team brings an even bigger challenge.
Two weeks after ECU dropped an emotional and controversial 34-30 game at Tulsa on a Friday night, the Pirates travel to Cincinnati for a game set for an ESPN2 broadcast. Many national pundits paying attention to the 6-0 Bearcats, who are ranked No. 7 in the country. ECU (1-5, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) has aspirations to pull a stunner and ruin Cincinnati’s ultimate goal of ending as one of four teams in the College Football Playoff, especially after the Pirates couldn’t close out UC a year ago in Greenville in a 46-43 defeat.
It would require a complete and inspirational performance, as UC has outscored its opponents by a total score of 236-70, in the Bearcats’ final home game of the regular season.
“It doesn’t matter who you are playing because I don’t care if it’s Alabama or it’s Cincinnati or Gardner-Webb, whoever it is, when we take the field, we are going to compete,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “Certainly, you have to go through some growing pains and some things through this, but the biggest thing I was disappointed in last week was I did not think we played our best (versus Tulane). Part of that I think comes from our preparation and part of it is guys understanding this conference, and particularly the new guys we have.”
Both ECU and UC played last Saturday afternoon, creating a nontraditional week of preparation for the squads.
The Bearcats (4-0 in AAC) beat Houston 38-10 last weekend behind a 342-93 advantage in rushing yards. ECU was out-rushed 277-35 by Tulane in a 38-21 home loss, yet the Pirates will be looking to rekindle some of the moments they enjoyed in 2019 versus Cincinnati, including Holton Ahlers passing for 535 of the team’s total 638 yards.
C.J. Johnson clicked with Ahlers, both D.H. Conley High School graduates and former prep teammates, as best as they ever have for Johnson to total an American Athletic Conference-record 283 receiving yards.
“In general, we’ve kind of said this (season) is a bit of redemption tour,” said Bearcat fourth-year coach Luke Fickell, who is 2-1 against the Pirates, during his media availability earlier this week. “That’s kind of the big picture. It’s a redemption tour, whether it’s ECU and the numbers they put up offensively against us or if it was Memphis who beat us twice, it’s still that ability to, how are we going to take a championship and go get a championship that we believe we have worked for and deserve?”
Houston’s lone game of his career versus the Bearcats was last year’s 46-43 Cincinnati victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. ECU leads the all-time series 13-10, but it has only one win (2017) since 2001.
After the Pirates and Bearcats played frantically to a shootout finish a year ago, this year’s ECU defense is led by first-year coordinator Blake Harrell, and Cincy’s defense is now filled with senior starters and is regarded as one of the most stout in the country. The most points scored by a Football Bowl Subdivision team against the Bearcats this year is 13 by SMU in a 42-13 loss by the Mustangs on Oct. 24.
“It’s scary to think that you have to grind it out, and what we have to do is you have to be patient a little bit and you have to take some 3- and 4-yard gains,” Pirate offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said of the matchup. “When we looked at our running game last year, that is what we were able to do. We didn’t have a lot of explosive plays, but we did have some 4- and 5-yard gains where we got a little bit of a crease and the backs were able to stick it up in there. You have to do that or you won’t be able to throw the ball nearly as successfully as you would like to be able to do if you can’t make them have to defend the run a little bit.”
Ahlers has a 63.1 completion percentage in his junior season with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is on a streak of three TD passes in each of his last three games. He threw one INT during that span.
It is not Johnson, but slot man Tyler Snead who leads the team in receptions (41), and he has scored a touchdown in consecutive weeks. Blake Proehl enjoyed a career outing last Saturday, catching 13 passes for 182 yards and two TDs.
For Cincinnati, the tight end position is talented and deep. Starting duties and playing time are most often split between junior Leonard Taylor and valuable sophomore Josh Whyle, who leads UC with four touchdown catches and is second with 16 receptions. Cincinnati’s defense has yielded only two touchdown passes, while its quarterback, Desmond Ridder, has thrown a TD pass to six different players.
“They are always going to have at least one in the game, but they’ll go 12 (two tight ends) and at times 13 personnel (three tight ends),” Harrell said. “They’ve showed a formation or two where they’ll go four tight ends in the game at one time, so that’s something you don’t see each and every week. You put in maybe some different defenses to defend that and be prepared for that.”
Houston said it takes a multi-faceted approach to defend Ridder, who is peaking in October and November thanks most recently to his prolific rushing outings.
Houston also said his team responded well after the Tulane loss.
“Absolutely, it’s been much better,” he said. “I was very honest with the players, even after the game Saturday. I try to be upbeat and positive with them all week, but I also try to be very honest with them. I thought there was a concerted effort to really practice hard, particularly Monday and Tuesday in our pad days.”