These three questions were part of preview coverage of East Carolina's game at No. 7 Cincinnati on Friday. The four-touchdown favorite Bearcats never trailed in an eventual 55-17 win for the Pirates' fourth straight defeat.
Here are the answers:
1. First-half turnovers?
Effective underneath zone coverage led to a pick-six on the first play of the second quarter and 14-0 Bearcat lead. It also marked Cincinnati's third straight year with a pick-six TD against the Pirates.
Linebacker Jarell White shifted back and settled in his zone spot for a pass by Ahlers that went right to White. He made the catch above his head and charged to the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown.
Safety James Wiggins also picked off Ahlers late in the first half. A Desmond Ridder 7-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession created Cincy's 35-10 cushion at halftime.
"The first one, I did think he knew what was there and tried to look it off a little bit and missed a dropper (White)," Pirate coach Mike Houston said. "The guy stepped right in front of it. The second one he forced it, plain and simple."
Ahlers finished 9-of-20 for 87 passing yards and three interceptions. Freshman Mason Garcia also played for the Pirates (1-6, 1-5 American Athletic Conference), throwing an incomplete pass and guiding a touchdown drive in the final minute.
2. C.J. Johnson yards?
After an American Athletic Conference record 283 receiving yards against Cincy a year ago, Johnson was targeted four times and he made only one reception for 14 yards. The Bearcats' mixing and disguising of multiple coverages made it difficult for Johnson and ECU's other receivers to get to open lanes and to connect with Ahlers.
It was actually backup running back Keaton Mitchell who had the Pirates' most receiving yards with 26, which came all on one catch in the second quarter on a drive that ended with a Mitchell TD run for a 14-7 UC lead. From there, ECU's second touchdown was with 17 seconds left in the game.
"I just think they run much better than a year ago and they are better up front and a year older and more experienced," Houston said of the unbeaten Bearcats, who have held all seven of their opponents to less than 21 points. "You look at the juniors and seniors and then one sophomore corner (Ahmad Gardner) who I think is pretty special and may be the best corner in this league, if not one of the best at least. It is a difficult scheme, and they have speed and size at every level."
3. Ridder rushing yards?
The trend of Cincy's junior quarterback being a true dual-threat quarterback continued, but his passing performance alone was one of the best of his career. He completed 24-of-31 for 327 yards and three touchdowns.
It was his third 300-yard passing game. The other two were in 2018 (335 versus ECU and 352 against SMU).
The Pirate defense struggled containing the multi-faceted and surging Ridder, but ECU's lone takeaway was tied to the talented QB. Two plays after Ridder sprinted out of the pocket and ran 26 yards on a third-and-10 play to the ECU 6, a fumble on a hand-off was recovered by ECU end Chris Willis to keep it a 7-0 deficit late in the first quarter.
Cincinnati's defense forced four turnovers (fumble, three interceptions). The combination of that stout defense plus Ridder, who ran eight times for 75 yards and a TD, guided the Bearcats to a blowout victory.