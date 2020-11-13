Chris Willis, DE
A key element of Cincinnati’s offense is the quarterback read-option and the entire run-pass-option package. These plays could put a strain especially on ECU’s defensive ends to make good reads and pursue the ball properly.
Willis is valuable for the young Pirates because he is a graduate transfer who came into this year already with plenty of experience, playing previously at Appalachian State. He has settled in with the Pirates and thrived at times in recent weeks. He has two sacks and a quarterback hurry.
Josh Whyle, TE
A strong connection is brewing between Cincy quarterback Desmond Ridder and the sophomore tight end Whyle, a Cincinnati native who is 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds. He leads the Bearcats with four touchdown receptions, three of which were in the team’s last four games.
Cincinnati shifted Whyle to the outside last week against Houston in a goal-line situation for a 1-on-1 fade throw, and Whyle used his size and skills for an acrobatic TD sideline catch over a defender. It was part of a career-best day of five receptions for 38 yards.
Ahmad Gardner, CB
ECU’s C.J. Johnson had 283 receiving yards versus Cincinnati a year ago, which was an American Athletic Conference record performance and included Johnson winning many 1-on-1 battles down the field. Cincy’s secondary should remember how successful the Holton Ahlers-to-Johnson connection was in a 46-43 UC victory that included a Gardner pick-six.
The Bearcats trust their corners — starting with Gardner and Coby Bryant — to play aggressive press coverage. Gardner is the team leader this year with three INTs and four pass breakups.