East Carolina is going for a big upset against No. 7 Cincinnati, which has hopes of making the College Football Playoff. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.
Here are three questions to consider:
1. First-half turnovers?
ECU scored a touchdown on its first offensive possession last week versus Tulane and didn’t turn the ball over until late in the fourth quarter. The Pirates lost two fumbles in the first quarter the previous week at Tulsa.
Ball security will be even more important against a Cincinnati squad plenty powerful enough to gain control of a game early and bury its opponent.
The first few drives by the Pirates will be important, not only for the possibility of scoring points but also to not turn the ball over and give the Bearcats a short field. Cincinnati has thrown six interceptions this season and grabbed nine INTs on defense.
East Carolina needs to get off to strong and clean start to the game.
2. C.J. Johnson yards?
One of the Pirates’ most talented players, sophomore receiver C.J. Johnson, had his breakout performance a year ago versus the Bearcats. His 12 receptions equaled an American Athletic Conference-record 283 yards. It included a 75-yard touchdown in 1-on-1 coverage.
Johnson could get the opportunity again for big plays, which also might be tied to ECU’s ability to block up front and give quarterback Holton Ahlers enough time.
3. Ridder rushing yards?
Junior Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder is running with as much confidence as he ever has in his career. All eight of his rushing touchdowns this season came in the last three games.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder carried 12 times versus Houston last week for 103 yards and three TDs.
For ECU, QB Holton Ahlers also has running ability, and starting freshman running back Rahjai Harris certainly is looking to improve upon his total of 27 yards a week ago. Tulane held the Pirates to 35 yards on 29 carries for the lowest rushing output by ECU under coach Mike Houston.