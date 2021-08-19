One of the neat aspects of Greenville serving as host of the Little League Softball World Series was the summer transformation of Elm Street Park from a youth baseball gem to a top-notch softball facility, including the outfield fencing appropriately distanced at 200 feet equally from the left field foul pole to the right field pole.
“You could come out here right now and play a Division I softball game,” East Carolina coach Shane Winkler said Tuesday during a semifinal matchup between Muskogee, Okla., and Columbia, Mo.
Many college softball fields have outfield fences between 190 and 220 feet in spots.
Winkler, who was hired by ECU from George Washington in May, and his staff made a few visits to Elm Street Park to watch the LLSWS that concluded Wednesday night. The top teams were noticeably superb in fundamentals and defense, according to Winkler, and that even included a triple play Monday in a Texas win over in-state representative Rowan County Little League.
“What really strikes you is so much of the fundamentals is really solid, probably better than you would expect,” Winkler said. “Some of the plays made and the athleticism from 12-year-olds is pretty impressive. You’ll see, offensively, there are a couple kids that can hit the ball out of the park, but you also see how well they’ve done the small ball. Putting bunts down and moving runners, it’s been impressive to see just the fundamental side of how well these kids have done.”
Winkler went to games to watch, not as an active recruiter. As a college coach, he is not allowed to have direct contact with prospects until they are in their high school careers.
ECU athletes also were in attendance — there was no cost to attend games — at times throughout the tournament. Some of the Pirate softball players also volunteered with Little League to help with team parties and other events.
“Almost everyone plays Little League growing up, but it may give you an opportunity for one or two kids that didn’t think about playing at the college age, but they came by our fields or talked to a college kid,” Winkler said. “We want to see the game continue to grow all over the place. If this gets kids more interested, when they get back home, in playing at the college level, then that is exciting. For us, it’s all about the game and growing the game. ... This is big and I’ve been a fan of Little League baseball and softball for a lot of years, so this is just fun for me.”
Winkler then pointed to some of his Pirate players sitting behind the right field wall for Oklahoma’s shutout win to advance to the championship game.
“They’re here for the enjoyment,” he said.
Pitching is vital in all levels of softball, which held true at the 10-team World Series that began Aug. 11. The losing team failed to score in three of the first five games.
Winkler added that how much spin or how many different types of pitches a player should throw during their pre-teen and early teenage years differs based on their pitching coach and pitching style, but he likes to see focus on the effectiveness of a players’ changeup as they progress.
“You are never too young, but I would prefer to see a pitcher master one or two pitches, with their changeup, and be able to locate that in different ways,” he said. “If you can master being able to change speeds, you can always add to that as you go. To me, it’s proper fundamentals and building up your velocity and mastering a changeup and then you can learn more from there.”
Being at the LLSWS also brought a sense of refreshment to the first-year Pirate coach, who was surrounded by parents from proud communities committed to the team aspect while at games. That type of environment at Elm Street differs from usual recruiting tournaments and camps for older kids who have developed into legitimate prospects showcasing their individual skills and attributes for college coaches.
“The fun thing, looking at this and as opposed to going out recruiting, is we don’t get to see them in must-win games very often when we are recruiting,” Winkler said. “So much is showcase, which is great from a recruiting standpoint in some aspects, but a lot of times players will leave a showcase tournament not knowing if they won or lost. ... There is something on the line here. That’s what this is all about.”