East Carolina will play Coastal Carolina at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.
The Pirates finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, while the Chanticleers enter with a 9-3 record after a loss in the Sun Belt championship game. Here are a few numbers to keep in mind for the postseason game.
7
That’s how many seasons the Pirates went without competing in a bowl game. The drought would have been stopped at six seasons following a bowl berth last year, but the Military Bowl against Boston College was cancelled after COVID-19 issues.
After last season’s flurry of bowl game cancellations, this year’s bowl season has been running smoothly.
30
ECU last played on Nov. 26 at Temple to close out the regular season, a span of 30 days without a game.
The Pirates’ coaching staff juggled game preparations and recruiting during the month without a game.
3
That’s how many starters ECU will be without for Tuesday’s game as several players opted to enter the transfer portal.
Linebacker Xavier Smith announced on Twitter that he would not play in the game. Center Avery Jones also entered the portal. Jones signed to play with Illinois in the Big Ten, shortly after announcing his intention to enter the portal. Elsewhere on the offensive side of the ball, tight end Ryan Jones said he would not play and will instead focus on his potential NFL future.
Also opting out of the bowl game are Elijah Robinson (edge) and Shawn Dourseau (safety). The decisions will open up several opportunities for players to get more snaps.
Coastal Carolina will also be missing several players due to a mix of the transfer portal as well as suspensions and injuries.
Quarterback Grayson McCall announced he would enter the portal, but chose to play in the game. Missing for the Chanticleers is backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter (suspension), center Willie Lampkin (portal), defensive end Josaiah Stewart (portal), cornerback Manny Stokes (portal), cornerback Zxaequan Reeves (portal) and safety Dre Pinckney (injury).
8
ECU is seeking its eighth win of the season, which would be the most since the 2014 team finished 8-5.
If the Pirates pull off a win and find their eighth victory, it would also mark the first win in a bowl game since defeating Ohio, 37-20, in the 2013 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl.
6
ECU has not committed an offensive turnover in six consecutive games. It is the longest streak in program history.
1
This will be the first meeting between the two football teams. The schools met in the baseball postseason in the 2022 Greenville Regional Championship, where ECU won the title game, 13-4.
2
ECU coach Mike Houston faced Coastal Carolina twice as the head man at The Citadel. Houston’s squad lost to the Chanticleers, 31-16, in 2014, then picked up a win the following year during the opening round of the FCS Playoffs with a 41-38 victory over ninth-ranked CCU.