The East Carolina football team’s long wait to play in a bowl game will mercifully end tonight.
The Pirates will play Coastal Carolina at 6:45 p.m. in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be on ESPN.
The game will mark the first bowl game in which ECU will compete since the end of the 2014 season, after last year’s Military Bowl against Boston College was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
Both teams are coming off a long break between games. The Chanticleers’ most recent game was a loss in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 3. ECU, meanwhile, has gone 30 days since playing a game after finishing the regular season at Temple on Nov. 26.
The Chanticleers (9-3) have undergone some changes since the end of the regular season, most notably a coaching change. They will be led by interim coach Chad Staggs on Tuesday after coach Jamey Chadwell accepted the head job at Liberty after the end of the regular season.
The coaching change shouldn’t play too much of a factor into how the Chanticleers play, ECU head coach Mike Houston said.
“The coaching staff that coached them throughout the year is the coaching staff that is coaching the ballgame,” Houston said. “So we have a pretty good grasp on who we’re playing against and what we’re going to be seeing schematically. So I expect to see the nine-win team that’s been there all year.”
Coastal Carolina starting quarterback Grayson McCall and starting center Willie Lampkin have each stated that they will play in the bowl game after both entered the transfer portal in early December. McCall has yet to find a landing spot, while Lampkin committed to North Carolina.
The Pirates’ coaching staff was prepared for the players to play, however, and ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell anticipates facing a smart quarterback who doesn’t make many mistakes.
“Grayson’s a three-time Sun Belt player of the year and he’s that for the reason,” Harrell said. “When he’s in there, that offense is greased up and rolling.”
McCall has passed for 2,633 yards and 24 touchdowns against just two interceptions this season, while his career mark of 10.28 yards per completion is the highest among active FBS quarterbacks.
The Chanticleers are making their third straight bowl appearance. The program has collected victories in bunches during that time, and its 31 wins since 2020 are tied with Cincinnati and Clemson for the third-most in the FBS, behind only Alabama (36) and Georgia (35).
ECU (7-5) became bowl eligible for a second straight season and is making its third appearance in the Birmingham Bowl. The Pirates last played here in 2014. They will look a little different than they did against Temple in the season finale. ECU will play without center Avery Jones, tight end Ryan Jones and linebacker Xavier Smith.
How the Pirates navigate the game without their starting center will be something to watch. Backup Hampton Ergle, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound sophomore, will take over at the position. He played in two games this season, and fifth-year senior quarterback Holton Ahlers will have to help the young player make reads and decisions at the line of scrimmage.
“The center is pretty key because you can’t start any play without the center, and with it being a shotgun offense it’s really super important,” ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “Ergle has come through for us and throughout the year he’s become the second center, just hasn’t played much and it’s going to be a big challenge. Next guy up mentality. I’m nervous about that. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous, but having Holton back there behind him can give him more confidence. Avery was able to do more than your normal center — set the defense, call out blocking schemes and different identifications, and he and Holton worked together. Holton is going to have to take more of that on.”
Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell has torched opponents all season and has surely been the focus of the Chanticleers’ game plan. Mitchell finished second in the American Atheltic Conference in rushing yards with 1,318, which was the most by an ECU player since Chris Johnson ran for 1,423 in 2007.
Mitchell’s 20 rushes of more than 20 yards this season are second in the FBS behind, fittingly, Alabama-Birmingham’s DeWayne McBride (23).
For ECU, being able to play is a long time coming and a welcome change.
“It’s a blessing to be able to play this time of the year,” Ahlers said. “To be right here, to have a chance to play for a ring, and have a chance to win a bowl game, would be huge for this program.”