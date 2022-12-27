This will be the final time to watch the Pirates’ fifth-year quarterback, who will play in his last game for East Carolina on Tuesday, ending a career that began in 2018. Ahlers leaves as the program’s record holder in just about every stat category at the position. He helped end the Pirates’ bowl game drought by guiding back-to-back seasons with a bowl berth. Ahlers did so by having his best season in 2022 while guiding the Pirates to a 7-5 record. He passed for 3,408 yards and 23 touchdowns, both career highs. It was the third season with at least 3,000 passing yards, and this was the second time Ahlers has thrown for at least 20 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback rushed for five touchdowns and 143 yards.
Grayson McCall, QB
The Coastal Carolina quarterback entered the transfer portal in December following the team’s loss in the Sun Belt championship game, but McCall assured Chanticleers fans that he would play in the bowl game. The Sun Belt player of the year has passed for 24 touchdowns and 2,633 yards with just two interceptions. He went a stretch of seven games without throwing a pick. McCall has thrown for three touchdowns in six of 10 games, and he has thrown for at least one touchdown in every game. He is an efficient passer with a 69-percent completion mark and spreads the ball evenly across the team’s receiving corps. The junior doesn’t run much with just 183 yards on the season, but he does lead Coastal Carolina in touchdown runs with five.
Sam Pinckney, WR
ECU fans might remember Pinckney, who had 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Pirates when he played for Georgia State in 2020. The Pirates lost that game, 49-29, and Pinckney was a big reason why. He has had a solid season for Coastal Carolina with a team-leading 917 yards on 67 receptions. At 6-4, 215, Pinckney is a sure-handed receiver who can win battles downfield with his size. He is averaging 13.7 yards per catch, and he has gone over 100 yards four times this season. His touchdown reception in the Sun Belt title game was his second in four games and it signals a strong finish to the season after going seven straight games in the middle of the season without a touchdown catch.