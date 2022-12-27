Holton Ahlers, QB

This will be the final time to watch the Pirates’ fifth-year quarterback, who will play in his last game for East Carolina on Tuesday, ending a career that began in 2018. Ahlers leaves as the program’s record holder in just about every stat category at the position. He helped end the Pirates’ bowl game drought by guiding back-to-back seasons with a bowl berth. Ahlers did so by having his best season in 2022 while guiding the Pirates to a 7-5 record. He passed for 3,408 yards and 23 touchdowns, both career highs. It was the third season with at least 3,000 passing yards, and this was the second time Ahlers has thrown for at least 20 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback rushed for five touchdowns and 143 yards.