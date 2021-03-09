A similar situation played out Tuesday night with the East Carolina baseball team’s victory at Duke to their first matchup a few weeks earlier in Greenville.
ECU won the rematch, 11-5, for a regular-season sweep thanks to power hitting by Connor Norby and Seth Caddell combined with relief pitcher C.J. Mayhue helping put away the Blue Devils, who lost 6-1 at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Feb. 23.
Mayhue twirled 4.1 scoreless innings in the first contest, and he fired 3.0 scoreless innings Tuesday with four strikeouts, one hit allowed and a walk at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. He entered with the score tied, 5-5, during the bottom of the fourth inning and was put in position for the pitching victory thanks to Norby’s go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the sixth.
Norby sent a 3-0 pitch from Josh Nifong over the right field wall for an 8-5 lead for the No. 14 Pirates (10-2). An RBI groundout by Alec Makarewicz later in the frame pushed the lead to 9-5.
ECU totaled 14 hits, getting at least one from nine different players.
Norby finished 2-for-6 with four RBIs, putting him at a season batting average of .491 with four homers, 14 runs scored and 16 RBIs heading into ECU’s home weekend series versus Charlotte.
Nifong also was the starter for the Blue Devils (6-6) versus ECU in February, throwing 4.1 innings and yielding two runs on four hits.
The starting pitchers Tuesday faced a combined 24 batters before the Pirates and Devils went to their bullpens.
ECU starter Carter Spivey lasted 1.2 innings and allowed three runs, including a Will Hoyle solo home run for Duke to cut its deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the second.
The next half-inning saw Caddell homer, a solo shot to right-center field, for his sixth of the season and a 5-3 Pirate edge. The lead was temporary, however, as the game’s only tie was created with single runs by the Devils in the third and fourth, making it 5-5 heading into the fifth inning.
In all, each team used seven pitchers. ECU’s Ryder Giles moved from shortstop to the mound to record the final two outs.
An initial lead by the visitors was created with four runs in the top of the second.
All of the runs were plated with two outs, starting with a Josh Moylan RBI double and capped by Zach Agnos’ single to right that scored Giles for a 4-0 cushion.
Giles was ninth in the Pirate batting order and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Caddell was 2-for-3 with two walks.