A lot of runs and some defensive errors by both teams, plus a clutch relief outing by C.J. Mayhue, all played into East Carolina's 11-8 victory over Illinois State on Sunday for a sweep by the Pirates to up their weekend season record to 14-1.
Mayhue struck out four of the 11 batters he faced (no walks) in 3.0 scoreless innings at Clark-LeClair Stadium to close out the Redbirds, who trailed 4-3 after the first inning and were down 9-3 in the fourth before they battled to create some tense moments. The game featured five total errors -- three by No. 9 ECU and two by ISU -- and 10 unearned runs.
"Mayhue came in and once Mayhue stepped on the mound, I thought it was lights out," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said. "Offensively we did a good job again of sticking to our approach. ... I brought them together and said you are up 1-0 and you're up a run going into the bottom of the sixth, so let's win the last 3.5 innings. That's what they did. I was really pleased with the way we played the last 3.5 innings.
"I was just pleased with the intent, the mindset and mental approach they had Saturday and Sunday compared to Friday, when I was so frustrated. I'm super happy because we did what we were supposed to do. No, we weren't perfect and we never ask them to be perfect, but we just want to make sure they are having the right mental approach and are doing the things we know they can do. They did that yesterday and today."
Mayhue earned his fourth save of the year, lowering his ERA to 3.32. He allowed two singles, and both of those Redbird players didn't advance past first base.
The visitors created a 9-8 deficit in the top of the sixth with four runs on three hits and two Pirate errors, which were charged to shortstop Ryder Giles and catcher Ben Newton. Seth Caddell and Alec Makarewicz each hit an RBI double in the bottom-half to make it 11-8.
ECU's Carson Whisenhunt plunked Gunner Peterson late in a three-run top of the first inning, then he retired 10 straight batters. The Pirates were up 9-3 by the start of the fifth inning thanks to Caddell's three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.
"We stuck to the plan and if you didn't get the pitch you wanted, just take it and get to the next one because you know that pitch we're sitting on is going to come," Caddell said. "I felt the last two days was a lot better. We got to their bullpen early yesterday and then even today. When we were down three (3-0 in the top of the first), it honestly didn't feel like it fazed us and we went right back up there and got some runs back with four in the first."
Whisenhunt improved to 4-0 in five starts. He went 5.0 innings, yielding four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
More postgame notes and video:
- Caddell has eight home runs in 19 games this year. He hit one a season ago, part of eight total from 2018-20.
- Bryson Worrell's line-drive solo HR in the bottom of the third made it 6-3 Pirates and was his first of the season. It had an exit velocity of 109 mph with a distance of 428 feet.
He went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, hitting sixth in the batting order against left-handed starters Friday and Sunday, and he was in the No. 2 spot against righty starter Jordan Lussier on Saturday.
"I think his at-bats have been better the past three weeks, but he still hasn't had as much to show for it, but he's been a lot more consistent for us," Godwin said. "Bryson is super talented. As some of our guys have gone through with pitching or hitting or whatever, we want them to be all clicking on all cylinders at the end of the season. We just have to keep our head above water if we are struggling in an area, whether it is a hitter or a pitcher."
- The Pirates (16-3) went on a weekend streak of scoring in nine straight innings, beginning with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth Saturday on a two-run homer by Caddell.