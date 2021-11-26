Desmond Ridder splintered the East Carolina defense a handful of times in the first half on Friday, and those plays largely led to the Pirates’ demise.
The No. 4 Bearcats and their senior quarterback made the most of their few big plays early, riding them to a 21-3 halftime lead, and that was needed as the ECU defense largely stifled the visitors in the second half. But the Pirates’ string of stands and turnovers in the third and fourth quarters were not enough in a 35-13 Cincy win that clinched a perfect 12-0 season for UC.
The Pirates (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) rode its defense on many occasions on their way to seven wins, and although an eighth win never seemed to be in the offing on Black Friday, the defense gave the offense plenty of opportunities as usual.
“It’s tough because really, there were three (bad) plays in the first half, but we played really well defensively “ ECU coach Mike Houston said of his team, which held an improbable 3-0 lead after the first quarter but gave up a 44-yard touchdown throw to Ridder, a 53-yard bomb to set up another one and plays of 24, 18 and 28 yards on the way to a third Bearcat TD before halftime. “But that’s the way it is. You make a mistake against a team like that on three plays and it’s three touchdowns.”
Ridder threw for 301 yards and a pair of TDs, both in the first half, and the ECU defense didn’t allow a point in the second half until a short TD run with 1:44 left in the game following a late fumble by ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers.
ECU safety Warren Saba snared a couple of interceptions in the second half, but the Pirates could not collect any additional points off of them, and Juan Powell forced a fumble just before halftime on a Cincinnati third-and-goal from 8-yard line to erase any further first-half points for the Bearcats.
“I thought we played with a lot of intensity, I thought we played very physical,” Houston said. “I thought we did a better job in coverage in the second half, which is why we were able to keep them out of the end zone until right there at the end. We’ve come a long way on that side of the football.”
Senior linebacker Aaron Ramseur, playing in his final game in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, led the Pirates with eight tackles, followed by seven from defensive back Malik Fleming and six from linebacker Jeremy Lewis.
According to Ramseur, the Pirates, who came into the game riding a four-game winning streak, had level of belief in an ECU upset.
“We came into this ballgame really confident,” the linebacker said. “We came in, everybody thought we were going to win. We didn’t care about them being ranked (No. 4) in the nation. They’ve been a real good, disciplined team, and we knew we had to be a really good, disciplined defense. ... It just seems like they took advantage of the little mistakes, the little details.”