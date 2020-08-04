When East Carolina was recognized by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Monday, it marked the Pirates’ fifth straight year earning the ABCA team academic excellence award.
ECU has registered a 3.05 or higher GPA in 11-of-12 semesters, including a team-best 3.61 for the spring to best 3.52 from the fall of 2017. The Pirates, who sported a 3.52 GPA for the 2019-20 academic year, were joined by fellow American Athletic Conference teams Cincinnati, Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and Wichita State.
All 36 members from last year’s ECU club were included on the American’s all-academic team for maintaining a minimum 3.00 GPA. In addition to the fifth straight ABCA award, the Pirates claimed four straight AAC team academic excellence awards under sixth-year coach Cliff Godwin. Alec Burleson became the third player in program history to be named a two-time academic All-American, joining Godwin (1999, 2001) and Sam Narron (2001-02).