...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
ECU: Edwards out as new broadcaster after ‘academic inconsistencies’
Just one week after East Carolina announced the hire of Chris Edwards as its new director of broadcasting and play-by-play announcer, Edwards revealed on Friday afternoon that he has now lost that job.
ECU sent out of an official release on July 21 stating that it had hired Edwards to replace the late Jeff Charles, who had worked at ECU for the past 35 years.