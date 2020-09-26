When UCF got its timing right at nearly empty Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, there was only so much resistance East Carolina’s football team could offer.
An odd start by No. 13 UCF came in four false start penalties before it snapped the ball for an offensive play, but the Knights recovered quickly to their usual tone and lightning-fast precision in a 51-28 victory in ECU’s most unusual season-opener during the COVID-19 pandemic. UCF turned a 7-0 deficit after the opening possession into a 41-7 lead early in the third quarter.
ECU was dealt its ninth straight loss to a ranked team. Its last such win was Sept. 20, 2014, when a Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium record crowd of 51,082 saw the Pirates enjoy a 70-41 victory over No. 25 North Carolina.
“Just like this pandemic, you are going through things that you are going through to get Pirate football where it’s supposed to be,” second-year coach Mike Houston said. “You make progress, but I sure as hell will look forward to where we are back to winning big games in a packed and full stadium again.”
Only a few hundred socially-distanced parents of players were permitted to attend this matchup.
They saw the Pirates receive the opening kickoff and march down the field for a 7-0 edge on a Darius Pinnix 17-yard touchdown reception.
How long could they hold the momentum? Not long enough.
The Pirate sideline stirred in hope and excitement along with the fans scattered in the eerie stadium setting, but UCF engineered an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to spark a run of 27 unanswered points by halftime. The visitors received the second-half kickoff and scored another touchdown, making it 34-7. It was 41-14 going into the fourth quarter.
The Knights played a turnover-free game and finished with a 632-459 advantage in total yards. ECU lost three fumbles, and Holton Ahlers (14-for-29, 215 passing yards, three touchdowns) had one interception, equaling four giveaways for the most by the Pirates in 13 games under Houston.
“We knew their first quarter was explosive and we wanted to be that way too, and we were other than turnovers,” Ahlers said.
ECU’s opening four possessions consisted of Pinnix’s first touchdown followed by three straight lost fumbles in its own territory. Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden committed the initial giveaway, losing the ball at the end of an 11-yard run on his first carry, then Ahlers and Pinnix each lost one.
East Carolina was sparked by some of its running backs in the second half, including shifty freshman Keaton Mitchell to finish with a team-high 66 yards on eight carries. ECU out-rushed the Knights, 244-224, in defeat.
“They better take care of the football, or they are not going to be out there,” Houston said. “I don’t like that. We can’t have ball security issues. I was really encouraged by the young backs and the way they played late in the game.”
UCF steady sophomore QB Dillon Gabriel took advantage of all opportunities for his second 400-yard passing game in as many weeks. He was 32-of-47 for 408 yards and four touchdowns.
Ahlers was the Pirates’ second-leading rusher (55 yards) behind Mitchell. Hayden and Rahjai Harris, also a freshman, each had 42 yards.
Audie Omotosho totaled a team-high 56 receiving yards on three catches.
Among the wave of new starters and potential impact players on defense was the junior college transfer tandem of safeties Shawn Dourseau and Robert Kennedy. Dourseau and linebacker Xavier Smith tied for the team lead with eight tackles apiece.
“It’s a weird year and they already had a game under their belt, so we knew there would be some weird wrinkles in today’s game, but we just have to do a better job finishing and making our plays,” Smith said.
A Pinnix 3-yard TD run was one of the Pirates’ two touchdowns in the final nine minutes. ECU’s longest run was 20 yards by Mitchell.
Ahlers was a perfect 5-for-5 on the opening possession of the game, totaling 67 yards capped by a swing pass touchdown to Pinnix, who weaved and barreled between an outside blocker and defenders to make it 7-0.
The Knights scored a touchdown immediately despite five false start penalties on their first drive, cashing in a 1-yard Wildcat TD run by Greg McCrae for a 7-7 tie with 8:22 left in the opening quarter. They took their first lead on Daniel Obarski’s 26-yard field goal at the 4:28 mark in the first.
UCF, which beat the Pirates 41-28 last season, was flagged for 19 penalties, equaling 139 yards. The national record for penalties by a team in a game is 24.
For ECU, it was the start of a season that is bound to be memorable regardless of wins and losses.
“Forty years from now, we are going to remember this team no matter what happens, just because of everything we have went through this year,” Ahlers said.