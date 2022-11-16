Holton Ahlers has never met Shane Carden, the former East Carolina quarterback who set scores of passing records from 2011-14.
And while never meeting, the two have been in the same building countless times. Ahlers remembers as a young kid wanting to be just like Carden, living out visions of someday throwing passes for the Purple and Gold in the parking lots around Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium before games.
“(Carden) is someone who I looked up to as a kid and he’s one of the reasons that when I was growing up I saw what ECU could be and that was when he was here and lighting it up,” Ahlers said. “I’m sure a time or two I acted like him tailgating before games and it comes kind of full circle.”
Reaching the end often allows for an opportunity to look back. The Pirates will play their final home game of the season at 2 p.m. on Saturday against Houston. For some, it will be their last time playing in Greenville.
Ahlers took some time on Tuesday to remember back to his youth when he and his family would spend Saturdays cheering on the Pirates. Now, the ECU quarterback and Greenville native is staring down his final game in front of a home crowd that has watched his career unfold.
From leading D.H. Conley to four consecutive playoff appearances as a high school player to deciding to return to ECU for a fifth year to guide the Pirates to back-to-back bowl eligible seasons, Ahlers has been a steady companion for local football fans over the past decade.
“It’s a blessing to be the quarterback here. It comes with criticism and it comes with praise and there is a lot of love in this area and this town for the Pirates,” Ahlers said. “A lot of that comes from me as a kid and growing up and seeing what a privilege it is to walk into that stadium as a player, especially as the starting quarterback here, and realizing that these times won’t last forever. This is my last game at Dowdy and there’s really nothing that could keep me away from that.”
Ahlers has been the face change for an ECU team that did an about-face under coach Mike Houston, whose mission to rebuild the team into a winning program was always hitched to Ahlers’ ability.
Ahlers improved over the years and so did his bond with Houston. Success and failure is often linked to the head coach and quarterback, and ECU is no different.
Houston was emotional when he was asked about what Ahlers has meant to the program, and paused halfway through his answer before finishing his thought.
“I’m very proud of him, and when he decided to come back for his final year of eligibility, you always want to see guys maximize their potential and I think that the work he did in the offseason and the way he prepared himself this year has allowed him to elevate his level of play to a point where he is playing at the highest level of his career and maximizing his God-given ability,” Houston said. “So, one, I’m really proud of him, and two, he’s just a special kid. We’re obviously very close and I care about him tremendously and I’m just thankful that we’ve had our time together. I’m excited to see him finish his career here and I hope Saturday is another great performance for him and also for us. He has meant a lot to the football program and has meant a lot to me.”
Ahlers has been playing his best football and has chased down nearly all of ECU’s passing records in the process. Carden’s single-season passing record is the only one that Ahlers hasn’t taken ownership of during his career.
He’s passed for 20 touchdowns — one away from tying his career high — against five interceptions this season, and his 68-percent completion percentage is tops in his time at ECU. He needs just 88 passing yards for a third 3,000-yard passing season.
But Ahlers will say that it wasn’t always a fun journey. The losing seasons from 2018-20 were tough. Being the quarterback means dealing with criticism.
“I knew when I was 17 and committed here and you go into a program that’s losing, there’s going to be criticism especially when you’re playing quarterback and especially playing in you’re in your home town,” Ahlers said. “So I knew going in that I was going to face some hard days. Maybe not how hard it was going to be, but once I got older and kept the circle around me of the people who raised me and the friends that have been with me since I was a kid, I kept them close and trusted in them and they trusted in me.
“And having the belief that if you keep your head down and work hard, then everything else will work out and certainly that’s what I did. I kept my head down and didn’t listen to outside noise, whether it was praise or criticism, and just saw the brighter days ahead and we’re at those days now.”
Good days, indeed. ECU has two regular-season games and one bowl game remaining. Winning out would give the Pirates nine wins, their most since the 2013 team went 10-3.
But even with thoughts of a lofty record and dealing with the emotions that senior day will bring, Houston knows not to wander too far ahead.
“The big thing is to keep our focus on Houston,” he said. “It’s a chance for us to get win No. 7. That’s the next big milestone for this team.”