East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston agreed on Thursday to tentative terms of a proposed contract that would help secure his position through the 2026 season.
The school and ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert had been working on the deal since the team's final game against Cincinnati last week. Houston, who has led the Pirates to their first bowl appearance and winning season since the 2014 campaign, was mentioned as a possible candidate for the vacancies at Virginia Tech and Duke earlier this week.
Specific details of the proposed extension could not be released until final approval by the East Carolina University Board of Trustees.
“It’s truly an honor and privilege to be the head football coach at ECU, and I want to thank Chancellor Rogers and Jon Gilbert for their continued commitment to building a program we can all be proud of,” Houston said in a news release. “We have built a solid foundation due to the discipline, determination and work done by our players, coaches and staff.
“We still have unfinished business, but we are confident we are making strides daily to have a program we can all be proud of. Most importantly, Amanda and I, along with our two boys, love living in this community and being a part of the Pirates family. We look forward to seeing everybody in Annapolis on Dec. 27.”
The Pirates finished the season 7-5 and are headed to the Military Bowl on Dec. 27, the team's first bowl appearance since 2014. The Pirates were on a four-game winning streak until falling to the No. 4 Bearcats to close the regular season.
Houston, a Franklin native, was formally introduced as the Pirates' 22nd head coach in 2018.
"This is an exciting day for ECU Athletics and the future of our football program," Gilbert said. "Coach Houston, his staff and our student-athletes have worked tirelessly over the past three years to change the culture and direction of our program."