...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
East Carolina football players look at championship rings during the unveiling of an exhibit of ECU football history inside Joyner Library on Sunday morning.
ECU football players watch footage of the 1970 game against Marshall before tradegy struck during the unveiling of an exhibit of East Carolina football inside of Joyner Library on ECU's campus Sunday morning.
Photos by Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector
East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston attends the unveiling of an exhibit of East Carolina football history inside of Joyner Library on ECU’s campus Sunday morning.
An exhibit of East Carolina football is unveiled inside of Joyner Library on ECU's campus Sunday morning.
ECU football players attend the unveiling of an exhibit of East Carolina football inside of Joyner Library on ECU's campus Sunday morning.
ECU football players and coaches attend the unveiling of an exhibit of East Carolina football inside of Joyner Library on ECU's campus Sunday morning.
ECU head coach Mike Houston attends the unveiling of an exhibit of East Carolina football inside of Joyner Library on ECU's campus Sunday morning.
