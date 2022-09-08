090322_gdr_ecufootball-24.jpg

East Carolina fans cheer for their team during their game against N.C. State at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

Aramark, the concessions vendor at East Carolina’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, announced a number of changes ahead of the Pirates’ Week 2 game this Saturday against Old Dominion.

The changes come after complaints of long lines at concession stands which caused a lack of access to food and water during the afternoon game on Sept. 3 against N.C. State. The school said that a record 51,711 fans were in attendance.