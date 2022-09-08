Aramark, the concessions vendor at East Carolina’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, announced a number of changes ahead of the Pirates’ Week 2 game this Saturday against Old Dominion.
The changes come after complaints of long lines at concession stands which caused a lack of access to food and water during the afternoon game on Sept. 3 against N.C. State. The school said that a record 51,711 fans were in attendance.
After not allowing any outside beverages to be brought into the stadium, ECU will now allow fans to carry in two unopened bottles of water. Aramark also announced several more changes to its service in an attempt to make gameday operations run smoothly.
Matt Rogers, Aramark’s hospitality regional vice president, said in a news release that water-only lines will be made available, while a long-term solution of installing water stations and soda fountains to be used with reusable cups is planned.
Some of the long lines experienced were caused by poor connectivity with cashless card readers. To fix this, Aramark said that hard-wiring each card reader would solve this problem and it will staff more IT employees to handle any issues.
The vendor also said that it planned to create additional beverage lines throughout the concourse. These lines will also have prepackaged snacks for purchase. Also, increasing the ability to cook food on site and the addition of more food production staff will help shorten the time spent in food lines.
“We believe these immediate actions will ensure that our fans receive the best game day experience and one that will continue to improve as we work long-term to enhance our concessions operations and facilities,” Rogers said in the release. “We are committed to nothing short of excellence, and we sincerely value the trust you have placed in us. We do not take this responsibility lightly.”
The Pirates are set to host Old Dominion at 6 p.m. on Saturday.