NC State’s Julian Gray runs with the ball while pushing East Carolina’s Xavier Smith away during their game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 3.

Xavier Smith has played against a lot of different offenses during his time as a linebacker at East Carolina. Smith is in his fifth season with the Pirates and he is comfortable being tasked with a wide range of responsibilities depending on the opponent.

Yet the senior admits that even he can be tripped up by one type of offense, and it’s one that he will see on Saturday when ECU hosts Navy at 6 p.m. in Greenville.