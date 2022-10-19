The East Carolina football team is coming off a memorable win against Memphis over the weekend where the Pirates needed every bit of four overtimes to earn an American Athletic Conference victory.
The win will stick in memories for a while because of the way the Pirates shined late in the game, and because it could have been the turning point in the season.
“They were every bit of what we thought they would be and just really pleased with being able to get the victory,” ECU coach Mike Houston said on Tuesday. “Obviously, it was not easy. Our kids had to come back time and time again. Just really pleased with the way we stuck together. Pleased with the kind of toughness, resiliency, and effort that we played with. Just the way we won, you have certain games in your career that you’ll never forget, and I think that’s one of them that you’ll never forget. Some of the big plays in that one and the way we won it in the end, big win for the season, big win for our program.”
The challenge now is to dial back in for another tough conference test on Saturday when Central Florida (5-1, 2-0) comes to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Knights have buried opponents with a fast-scoring offense and team speed that presents problems all over the field.
After each of its three losses this season, ECU has found a way to win the next game. The Pirates don’t have a losing streak this season and, because of that, are finding that the importance of winning each week grows with each win.
“If we only won one game this season, the games really wouldn’t matter to us as much right now,” center Avery Jones said. “So after every win, the next game is bigger, feels bigger. So yeah, we want to just keep winning games and keep building on it.”
Jones said that the way ECU won, battling back from a 17-0 deficit in the first half to eventually win the longest game in team history, shows the type of character in the locker room and that preparation never waned even after some disappointing losses.
“I think it just shows our competitiveness, our will to win and just how we practice,” Jones said. “You guys probably know we practice pretty hard. We have drills for the end of the game like, the two-point conversion stuff at the end, so we were ready for that stuff. I just think it shows how we want to be prepared and how well we prepared for the game.
“That was my first time doing that type of overtime, so I didn’t even really know after the first overtime it was going to be like that. So it was pretty fun to get the chance to do that, you know, one play to win the game. We all got a little adrenaline rush to make that happen.”
The Pirates bounced back from a loss to N.C. State in Week 1 and won two straight. Then an overtime loss to Navy followed, and that feeling of losing to the Midshipmen in overtime crossed the minds of several players during overtime against Memphis.
“That’s what I was thinking about that whole game, like how will we feel afterward?” Stringer said when comparing the Navy and Memphis endings. “And it feels great to know we worked so hard to get that win. It was amazing. I’ve never been a part of something like that before. Just the thrill of everything, like each play and going into overtime. That whole game was just a roller coaster. It was one I will never forget.”
The ECU defense recorded two interceptions, including Julius Wood returning one for a touchdown and Malik Fleming hawking a ball over the middle. Both were made possible by the defensive front making its way into the Memphis backfield.
Shaundre Mims had an impactful game with three tackles for loss and two sacks, while Chad Stephens put together his fourth consecutive game with a tackle in the backfield. Their play in pressuring Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan allowed the back half of the defense to make more plays on the ball.
After a slow start to the season, the Pirates’ pass rush is getting home more often and showed just how important it is to disrupt timing. The Pirates had four sacks and a whopping 10 tackles for loss against the Tigers.
“I think that how disruptive our defensive linemen were the other night was a factor in the ballgame,” Houston said. “We collected four sacks. We had several quarterback pressures. We harassed Seth (Henigan) all night and I think that was a factor in both interceptions. I think that was a factor on the last play of the game. I think it was a big piece to us winning the ballgame. It’s great to get production from (Mims and Stephens) in addition to the other defensive linemen.”
ECU pulled off an important win, but the celebrating is long over.
“Short memory, though,” Houston said, “because we’ve got another very challenging game coming up against a very talented UCF team who is off to a great start this year.”